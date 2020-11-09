The Best Ways To Decorate With Magnolia Leaves This Christmas, According to Designers

Magnolia leaves are quintessentially Southern, no matter the season. But when the holidays roll around, these glossy green stalwarts lend an air of sophistication and traditional comfort that is hard to match. Designers agree—they love to bring them indoors in a variety of creative and beautiful ways. Whether it’s with leaves, branches, garlands, or decorative florals, nothing creates a gracious Southern welcome like a magnolia arrangement.

Designer Roger Higgins of R. Higgins Interiors loves using magnolia leaves year-round, but especially during the holiday season. What makes them his go-to? “They are quick to style and provide a huge impact with very little effort,” he says. “They don’t shed like most leafy plants, and the scale of an arrangement never looks too small or too thin, no matter how many limbs you cut."

Atlanta’s Amy Morris of Amy Morris Interiors loves their versatility. “Their leaves and flowers can add beauty to homes in so many different ways,” she says. “During the holidays, I love to create a garland with branches and drape it over the mantel. Magnolia is also beautiful in a vase or clustered on a table.” To accentuate the season, Morris adds ornaments to magnolia greenery for dining table centerpieces and rooms lacking seasonal decor.

If you’re looking for more magnolia decorating ideas, you’re in luck. Capture the spirit and nostalgic beauty of the season with holiday styling ideas from some of the South’s top designers.