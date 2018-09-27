60 Farmhouse Christmas Décor Ideas for Your Southern Home

While some spend the holidays jetting to tropical escapes far away, Southerners love nothing more than staying a little closer to home and having themselves a cozy Christmas in the country. This season, bring farmhouse charm with a touch of holiday spirit with these country Christmas decorations that add enough festive character to make an old clapboard farmhouse sing—well, sing carols.

Think all the rustic charm with details like magnolia wreaths, ornament-adorned antlers, clove-studded oranges, and pheasant-feathered mantels—topped with layers of lush garland and holiday greenery, of course. Don’t forget to adorn your outside spaces, as well. From mailbox toppers to festive entryways, we have all the tricks to welcome your guests in style.

These are just a few of the farmhouse Christmas décor ideas we love for the holiday season. Bring a little country charm to every corner of your home with these timeless Southern accents. So kick your feet up and get comfy by the fire—your farmhouse is about to get festive.