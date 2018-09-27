60 Farmhouse Christmas Décor Ideas for Your Southern Home

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Updated November 09, 2020
Laurey W. Glenn

While some spend the holidays jetting to tropical escapes far away, Southerners love nothing more than staying a little closer to home and having themselves a cozy Christmas in the country. This season, bring farmhouse charm with a touch of holiday spirit with these country Christmas decorations that add enough festive character to make an old clapboard farmhouse sing—well, sing carols.

Think all the rustic charm with details like magnolia wreaths, ornament-adorned antlers, clove-studded oranges, and pheasant-feathered mantels—topped with layers of lush garland and holiday greenery, of course. Don’t forget to adorn your outside spaces, as well. From mailbox toppers to festive entryways, we have all the tricks to welcome your guests in style.

These are just a few of the farmhouse Christmas décor ideas we love for the holiday season. Bring a little country charm to every corner of your home with these timeless Southern accents. So kick your feet up and get comfy by the fire—your farmhouse is about to get festive.

Country Curb Appeal

Credit: Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo

An old, bright-white clapboard farmhouse doesn't need much to look absolutely charming. Wispy pine garland pops on the white exterior.

Simple Entryway

Credit: Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo

Less is more in this eclectic farmhouse. Simple garland draped around the handrail sets the tone for a cozy Christmas.

Dapper Deer

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

From the wall display of silver plates to the ornament-adorned deer trophy, this farmhouse makes tradition and rustic appeal the clear centerpiece of holiday decor.

Pops of Christmas Color

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Dress up an all-white space with an oversize magnolia garland and a row of adorable mini trees. Fresh green apples tucked into the mantel decor add pops of seasonal color.

Classic Magnolia Wreaths

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

A little plaid goes a long way. Add a pop of color to a classic magnolia wreath with festive Christmas ribbon.

Miniature Christmas Tree

Credit: Southern Living

An adorably miniature Christmas tree on the porch? We'll take two. Give it a rustic finish with burlap ribbon and pinecones.

Picture-Perfect Gallery Wall

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Page Mullins

Instead of draping garland across the furniture, go high and add boughs of cedar to the tops of artwork. If you have an existing gallery wall or a collection of family photographs, you can dress up the display with boughs of cedar and bright red ribbon sashes.

Gentlemans' Bar Cart

Credit: Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo

During the season of holiday parties, the bar cart is a bit of a hot spot. Accentuate the masculine space with a simple boxwood wreath and skinny ivory ribbon.

Festive Touches

Credit: Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo

Throw symmetry out the window! This deer trophy looks like it caught this string of pom-pom garland on the fly, making it all the more interesting.

Breezy Olive Branch Garland

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Page Mullins

An olive branch garland is fresh, airy, and modern. For a full wreath, wire a slightly smaller form inside the larger one. Cover with bay leaves, olive branches, and silver dollar eucalyptus.

Naturally Foraged Tree

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Take a petite tree (cypress seen here) to new heights by placing the stand in a rust planter and detailing the tree with natural wonders like clove-studded oranges, dried orange rounds, pheasant feathers, pine cones, and red berries. 

Magnolia Swag

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Magnolia leaves are a Southern favorite at Christmas, and this bundle adds a subtle touch of spirit to classic buffalo check bedding.

Antler Accents

Credit: Photo: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

This fireplace decor is deliberately free of any ribbons or glitz. A large pair of naturally shed elk antlers and simple Fraser fir garland frames a portrait of the owner's father, making it quite the authentic picture of Christmas at the farmhouse.

Bright Satsumas

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Satsumas, a regional favorite, add a surprising pop of color to any mantel display. Pheasant feathers can be found on the farm and used as holiday decor, naturally.

Farmhouse Table Setting

Credit: Southern Living

Pick a unique, textured table linen, and it'll transform your holiday table. This traditional setting uses the beloved Spode 'Woodland' china pattern for a touch of country-elegance.

Mercury Glass Display

Credit: Photo by Laurey W. Glenn

Mercury glass makes for an easy show-stopper when grouped together on a sideboard. Also known as “poor man’s silver,” you'll have no issues building up a hefty collection.

Lush Garland

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

This is the perfect example of sticking simple with natural ingredients, but going over-the-top with the arrangement. Layers upon layers of verdant greenery make a pretty statement.

Boozy Bookcase

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Page Mullins

Turn your usual bookcase into a temporary bar cart come the holiday season—and jazz it up. A cedar garland frames this temporary party bar, and fresh accents are fastened to some of the bottles and embellished with ribbon and tiny orbs.

Burlap Stockings

Credit: Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo

These handcrafted burlap stockings feel just rustic enough for a country Christmas morning.

Rustic Mantel

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

We'd like to sit by that festive hearth all season long. Get the look by layering different types of garland and spotting the arrangement with pinecones, holiday berries, and bright green ribbon.

Heirloom Collections

Credit: Photo by Laurey W. Glenn

Every Southern family has some sort of Christmas collection, be it vintage Santas or colorful nutcrackers. Instead of spreading them around the house, group them together on a table or sideboard.

Spruced-Up Poinsettias

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

What to do when your potted poinsettia plants start looking a little droopy? Snip off a few longer clippings to create a festive cut arrangement spruced up with simple holiday greenery.

Jolly Juniper

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Page Mullins

A fresh juniper garland smells heavenly and makes an elegant statement cascading down the stairway. Cluster earthy-toned ornaments in assorted shades along the garland for a charming look. 

Attention-Grabbing Archway

Credit: Southern Living

Talk about making an entrance. This show-stopping archway uses a few of the South’s favorite Christmas components, like pinecones and magnolia leaves.

Refined Rustic

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Hosting Christmas brunch? Brighten up the space with cream-colored roses and wide ivory ribbon.

Southern Accents

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Between the pine garland, velvet bows, pinecones, and pheasant feathers, this banister is about as Southern as it gets.

Rustic Arrangements

Credit: Photo: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Wispy and colorful clippings make for a charming country arrangment. It's perfect as a coffee table centerpiece.

Festive Farmhouse Exterior

Credit: Southern Living

This home is practically dripping with Christmas charm, in the form of classic wreaths and warmed-up brown and green garland.

Vintage Pieces

Credit: Photo by Laurey W. Glenn

Give ordinary home items special holiday accents, like this simple clamshell filled with shiny gold and silver ornaments and a large sprig of magnolia.

