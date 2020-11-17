Complementary Holiday China for the Most Classic Patterns

Whether pairing old with new, high with low, or sweet with savory (chicken and waffles, anybody?), Southerners are well versed in the art of mixing and matching. The holiday tablescape is no exception. When seasonal festivities arrive and it comes time to set the table, a few fresh additions are all that's needed to transform classic china patterns into perfectly festive, party-ready place settings. Even if your go-to china has not an ounce of green or pop of red, these pairings are proof a creative combination can go a long way in transforming year-round china into something undeniably merry. A few tips to keep in mind: First, match metals. While some beg to differ when it comes to jewelry, matching gold to gold and silver to silver can go a long way on the table. Second, pair similar themes. Country vignettes feel right at home together–as do ornate motifs. Finally, have fun with it. Here’s how to mix and match your china with confidence.