Complementary Holiday China for the Most Classic Patterns
Whether pairing old with new, high with low, or sweet with savory (chicken and waffles, anybody?), Southerners are well versed in the art of mixing and matching. The holiday tablescape is no exception. When seasonal festivities arrive and it comes time to set the table, a few fresh additions are all that's needed to transform classic china patterns into perfectly festive, party-ready place settings. Even if your go-to china has not an ounce of green or pop of red, these pairings are proof a creative combination can go a long way in transforming year-round china into something undeniably merry. A few tips to keep in mind: First, match metals. While some beg to differ when it comes to jewelry, matching gold to gold and silver to silver can go a long way on the table. Second, pair similar themes. Country vignettes feel right at home together–as do ornate motifs. Finally, have fun with it. Here’s how to mix and match your china with confidence.
Pair Bernardaud ‘Noel’ With Bernardaud ‘Constance’
Create a stately scheme by pairing the ‘Constance’ pattern by Bernardaud with a pop of color from the same company’s ‘Noel’ pattern.
Buy Bernardaud ‘Noel’: $68 for salad plate; neimanmarcus.com
Buy Bernardaud ‘Constance’: $157 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Pair Johnson Brothers ‘Old Britain Castles Pink Christmas’ With Spode ‘Delamere’
Though statement-making on its own, ‘Delamere’ gets along well with everyone at the table. Add holiday spirit with Johnson Brothers ‘Old Britain Castles Pink Christmas’ to prove pattern-on-pattern is a perfect mix.
Buy Johnson Brothers ‘Old Britain Castles Pink Christmas’: $11.99 for salad plate; replacements.com
Buy Spode ‘Delamere’: $123 for 5-Piece Place Setting; macys.com
Pair Lenox ‘Eternal Christmas’ With Royal Crown Derby ‘Darley Abbey’
Gold does all the heavy lifting in this gilded duo. Marry Lenox’s simple and classic ‘Eternal Christmas’ with ‘Darley Abbey’ for a glittering tablescape.
Buy Lenox ‘Eternal Christmas’: $69.95 for salad plate; replacements.com
Buy Royal Crown Derby ‘Darley Abbey’: $175 for dinner plate; bloomingdales.com
Pair Cuthbertson ‘Christmas Tree’ With Spode ‘Blue Italian’
Bring out the pops of blue in Cuthbertson’s ‘Christmas Tree’ by layering it on top of the classic ‘Blue Italian’ by Spode.
Buy Cuthbertson ‘Christmas Tree’: $23.99 for salad plate; replacements.com
Buy Spode ‘Blue Italian’: $65.99 for 5-piece place setting; macys.com
Pair Johnson Brothers ‘Victorian Christmas’ With Lenox ‘Federal Gold Monogram’
Elegantly simple, Lenox’s ‘Federal Gold Monogram’ lets the sweet holiday motifs of ‘Victorian Christmas’ take center stage.
Buy Johnson Brothers ‘Victorian Christmas’: $21.99 for salad plate; replacements.com
Buy Lenox ‘Federal Gold Monogram’: $46 for dinner plate; macys.com
Pair Spode ‘Christmas Rose’ With Versace ‘Medusa Gala’
An equally ornate match for Versace’s elaborate ‘Medusa Gala’ pattern, ‘Christmas Rose’ introduces holiday colors to create a combination fit for a formal affair.
Buy Spode ‘Christmas Rose’: $33.99 for salad plate; replacements.com
Buy Versace ‘Medusa Gala’: $145 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Pair Portmeirion ‘Botanic Garden Mistletoe’ With Anna Weatherly ‘Spring in Budapest’
The splendors of the biological world make Portmeirion's 'Botanic Garden Mistletoe' and Anna Weatherly's 'Spring in Budapest' a, well, natural match.
Buy Portmeirion ‘Botanic Garden Mistletoe’: $39.99 for salad plate; replacements.com
Buy Anna Weatherly ‘Spring in Budapest’: $405 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Pair Juliska ‘Country Estate Winter Frolic’ With Mikasa ‘English Countryside’
Carry on the country theme by pairing Mikasa 'English Countryside' with Juliska's Christmas spin on their classic pastoral pattern.
Buy Mikasa ‘English Countryside’: $158 for set of four; bloomingdales.com
Buy Juliska ‘Country Estate Winter Frolic’: $158 set of 4; bloomingdales.com