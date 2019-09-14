Pretty Christmas Tablecloths You'll Use Year After Year
Before you set your table with your favorite Christmas china, use one of these festive tablecloths to set the scene for your holiday meal. Once you incorporate a beautiful Christmas tablecloth into your holiday tablescape, it will become a mainstay of your Christmas dinner that you'll look forward to setting out each year. Whether you have a round, square, or rectangular dining table, a tablecloth will be a welcome addition to your holiday setup. From stunning solids to festive patterns, there's sure to be a Christmas tablecloth on our list that will pull together your holiday table for years to come.
Woodland Christmas Tablecloth
BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com
Available in five different sizes, including square, round, and rectangle, this machine-washable tablecloth will work for any holiday tablescape.
Candy Cane Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $49.99; wayfair.com
A candy cane-inspired border adds a touch of festive whimsy to a white tablecloth. And to put your mind at ease about potential spills, it's machine-washable.
Denver Plaid Table Throw
BUY IT: $38.99; potterybarn.com
Your table will be pretty in plaid with this red, green, black, and white table throw that will pair well with solid-colored china patterns.
Christmas Cozy Cotton Tablecloth
BUY IT: $44.99; wayfair.com
In addition to Christmas, this gray and white cotton tablecloth can also be used as a part of your tablescape for the rest of the winter months.
Spode Christmas Tree Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $29.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Available in both round and oblong sizes, this tablecloth displays the iconic Spode Christmas trees on a shimmering ivory backdrop.
Hunter Green Damask Fabric Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $15.99; amazon.com
If you still want your favorite Christmas china to be the star of the show, this deep green tablecloth will add elegance without taking away from the main attraction.
Fabric Tablecloth With Poinsettia Cutout
BUY IT: $27.88; amazon.com
Instead of a plain white tablecloth, opt for this version that has beautiful poinsettia cutouts on the corners.
Elrene Poinsettia Jacquard Holiday Tablecloth
BUY IT; $18.99; macys.com
This gold tablecloth will add a touch of elegance without going overboard on the red and green color scheme.
Snowflake Round Vinyl Tablecloth
BUY IT: $22.99; wayfair.com
For a more casual holiday meal like breakfast or lunch, vinyl is an easy-to-clean and less formal option that can be used often during the Christmas season.
Twas the Night Ornaments Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $69.99; williams-sonoma.com
Vintage-inspired ornaments and fir branches line the edges of this tablecloth to create a quintessential Christmas scene that will become an instant classic.
Lace Nordic Tablecloth
BUY IT: $54; macys.com
Red lace will add a festive touch without being too over-the-top, and can also be utilized for other special occasions throughout the year.
Holiday Legacy Yarn Dyed Christmas Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $29.99; amazon.com
Traditional plaid is combined with patterns for an upgraded design that's worthy of a being used on your Christmas dinner table.
Holiday Ribbon Damask Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $28.99; amazon.com
Green holly leaves and red berries are accented with sparkling gold to create an elegant backdrop for your holiday dinner. Available in six different sizes.
'Twas the Night Before Christmas Jacquard Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $109.99; wayfair.com
Set the scene for your Christmas dinner with this charming tablecloth that was inspired by the 19th-century American poem, A Visit From St. Nicholas.
Red Poinsettia Lace Fabric Tablecloth
BUY IT: $29.88; walmart.com
If you already have a white tablecloth on your dining table, add this lace overlay featuring poinsettias for an instant upgrade for Christmas.