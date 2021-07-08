Cute Christmas Dish Towels That'll Add Instant Holiday Cheer to Your Kitchen
Holiday dish towels are an easy, quick, and inexpensive way to add a touch of Christmas cheer to your kitchen. From fun quotes to festive colors, there is sure to be a Christmas dish towel on this list that will match your holiday kitchen décor. Not only will they help you add the colors of the Christmas holiday to your home, but they'll also help you keep your space clean during one of the busiest cooking seasons of the year. Plus, you may want to grab an extra or two to keep on hand for hostess gifts during the holiday party season.
Primitives by Kathy Winter Holiday Dish Towel
BUY IT: $8.33; amazon.com
This whimsical towel from Primitives by Kathy will lend a helping hand in the kitchen while you're mixing up homemade Christmas cookies with your favorite holiday movies playing in the background.
Herritage Clothing Monogram Christmas Kitchen Towel
BUY IT: $3.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
A classic, single letter monogram adds a personal touch to this embroidered kitchen towel. The cotton towel features a metallic border and festive wreath that surrounds the letter of your choice.
DII Cotton Decorative Oversized Embellished Kitchen Towels
BUY IT: $7.52; amazon.com
A small piece of holly pops on a red background while mistletoe shines on a white background on this set of two dish towels. The machine-washable towels are as useful as they are festive.
C&F Home Christmas Lights Towel
BUY IT: $12.99; target.com
Incorporate your love for Christmas lights in your kitchen with this embroidered cotton dish towel.
Urban Villa Set of 6 Kitchen Towels
BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com
If you want to include a touch of the season in your kitchen without going overboard, these red, green, and white buffalo check towels will do just that. Plus, they come in a pack of six, so you'll always have a towel ready to clean up any messes that come along with holiday baking and cooking.
Primitive Farmhouse Gingerbread Cookie Recipe Kitchen Towel
BUY IT: $14.95; etsy.com
Keep the recipe for homemade gingerbread cookies handy all season long with this dish towel. It's available in your choice of either white or natural cream.
Red Patterned Cotton Kitchen Towels
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
If you prioritize function over flair, this set of four highly absorbent red and white towels will do the trick. Pretty red plaid and polka dots adorn the large, double-sided, and lint free towels.
C&F Home Arlington Plaid Woven Cotton Kitchen Towel
BUY IT: $12.99; target.com
You can never go wrong with a traditional Christmas plaid pattern that will make your kitchen just a little cozier.
Home for Christmas Embroidered Tea Towel Farm Truck, Set of 2
BUY IT: $19.97; amazon.com
A pair of burlap towels, designed with a red pickup truck, is the perfect holiday accessory for a home bursting with farmhouse charm.
C&F Home Merry Christmas Glam Kitchen Towel
BUY IT: $12.99; target.com
If you're working with a neutral color scheme, this white waffle towel is just the right touch. Christmas wishes, which are embroidered in silver and gold, will fit naturally into your existing elegant decor.
Design Imports Assorted Vintage-Like Print Christmas Dishtowels Set
BUY IT: $23.99; macys.com
A set of three vintage-inspired towels will bring classic Christmas charm to your kitchen.
The Best Way To Spread Christmas Cheer Is Singing Loud For All To Hear Christmas Dish Towel
BUY IT: $10.99; etsy.com
This towel will allow you to display a fun quote from the popular holiday movie Elf in your kitchen. The flour sack towel is lint-free and great for drying glassware or covering food.