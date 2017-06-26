Christmas China Patterns You'll Love for Your Southern Home

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Macy's

Christmastime comes around each year bringing festive family gatherings, fun holiday parties, and endless feasts along with it. We can smell the heavenly aroma of cinnamon and cranberry simmering on the stovetop, and we can definitely taste our grandmother’s homemade cheese straws (perhaps, a few too many). It’s the best time of year, and spending it with friends and family makes it even better. No holiday celebration is complete without breaking out the Christmas china to set the perfect mood. It’s special in that it gets everyone feeling a little more in the Christmas spirit, we think. As far as Southern holiday traditions go, of which there are many, putting together a holiday get-together that’ll leave everyone feeling festive and a little plumper, we dare say, is an annual must. And it must be done in traditional Southern fashion, complete with our Christmas china, The Good Silver, and maybe some ambrosia.When it comes to Christmas china, though, there are so many patterns that reflect the festive, yet elegant attitude of our holiday celebrations. We know how to get down at a Christmas party better than the rest, trust us; but we like to do so surrounded by gobs of delicious Southern food and our best china. Selecting a Christmas china pattern is no easy feat, as we want to choose a pattern that will withstand the test of time, while also giving a hint of our personality. Whether you’re more fancy or casual, or if you’re more classic or modern, there is a beautiful holiday china pattern just waiting to be snatched up for your annual celebrations. This dinnerware will be by your side during some of the most happy, stressful, memorable, and downright entertaining times of your life. Because we Southerners know more than anyone—no holiday family gathering is complete without a little flair for the dramatic. So, if you’re bringing a guest this year, proceed with caution. Here are some of our favorite Christmas china patterns you’ll love for your home during the holidays.

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Get in the Holiday Spirit with This Elegant Christmas China

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Spode 'Christmas Tree'

Credit: via Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy It: $240 per 12-piece set; macys.com

3 of 27

Arte Italica 'Natale'

Credit: via Arte Italica

Buy It: $208 per set of 4 dinner plates; amazon.com

Advertisement

4 of 27

Waechtersbach 'Christmas Tree'

Credit: via Amazon

Buy It: $145 per 4-piece set; amazon.com

5 of 27

Portmeirion 'The Holly & The Ivy'

Credit: via Amazon

Buy It: $199.99 for set of 6 dinner plates; amazon.com

6 of 27

Lenox 'Holiday'

Credit: via Lenox

Buy It: $111.02 per five-piece set; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Noritake 'Holly and Berry'

Credit: via Amazon

Buy It: $309 per 40-piece set; wayfair.com

8 of 27

Lenox 'Winter Greetings'

Credit: via Amazon

Buy It: $25.21 for dinner plate; amazon.com

9 of 27

Noritake ‘Silver Palace’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $31.30 per accent plate; macys.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Lenox ‘Holiday’

Credit: Lenox

Buy It: $129.95 per 5-piece place setting; lenox.com

11 of 27

Vietri ‘Lastra Christmas Tree’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $44 per dinner plate; macys.com

12 of 27

Fiesta ‘Blue Christmas Tree’

Credit: Dillard's

Buy It: $20 per luncheon plate; dillards.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Certified International ‘Home for Christmas’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $70 per 4-piece set of dessert plates; macys.com

14 of 27

Villeroy & Boch ‘Design Naif Christmas’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $40 per salad plate; macys.com

15 of 27

Lenox ‘Holiday Red Rim’

Credit: Lenox

Buy It: $169.95 per 6-piece accent plate set; lenox.com 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Vietri ‘Old St. Nick Red Hat’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $198 per 4-piece place setting; macys.com

17 of 27

Fiesta ‘Christmas Lights’

Credit: Dillard's

Buy It: $23.99 per luncheon plate; dillards.com

18 of 27

Wedgwood ‘Winter White’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $186 per set of 4 salad plates; macys.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Lenox ‘Butterfly Meadow Holiday Amaryllis’

Credit: Lenox

Buy It: $18.95 per dinner plate; lenox.com

20 of 27

Certified International ‘Vintage Santa’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $84 per 4-piece dessert plate set; macys.com

21 of 27

Fiesta ‘Snowman’

Credit: Dillard's

Buy It: $21.99; dillards.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Noritake ‘Colorwave Spruce’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $72 per set of 4 plates; macys.com

23 of 27

Lenox ‘Butterfly Meadow Holiday Jasmine’

Credit: Lenox

Buy It: $18.95 per dinner plate; lenox.com

24 of 27

Gibson ‘Poinsettia Holiday’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $83 per 20-piece dinnerware set; macys.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Certified International ‘Christmas Plaid’

Credit: Macy's

Buy It: $90 per 6-piece dinner plate set; macys.com

26 of 27

Fiesta ‘Merry Christmas’

Credit: Dillard's

Buy It: $43.99 per plate; dillards.com

27 of 27

Lenox ‘Butterfly Meadow Holiday Poinsettia’

Credit: Lenox

Buy It: $18.95 per dinner plate; lenox.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough