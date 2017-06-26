Christmas China Patterns You'll Love for Your Southern Home

Christmastime comes around each year bringing festive family gatherings, fun holiday parties, and endless feasts along with it. We can smell the heavenly aroma of cinnamon and cranberry simmering on the stovetop, and we can definitely taste our grandmother’s homemade cheese straws (perhaps, a few too many). It’s the best time of year, and spending it with friends and family makes it even better. No holiday celebration is complete without breaking out the Christmas china to set the perfect mood. It’s special in that it gets everyone feeling a little more in the Christmas spirit, we think. As far as Southern holiday traditions go, of which there are many, putting together a holiday get-together that’ll leave everyone feeling festive and a little plumper, we dare say, is an annual must. And it must be done in traditional Southern fashion, complete with our Christmas china, The Good Silver, and maybe some ambrosia.When it comes to Christmas china, though, there are so many patterns that reflect the festive, yet elegant attitude of our holiday celebrations. We know how to get down at a Christmas party better than the rest, trust us; but we like to do so surrounded by gobs of delicious Southern food and our best china. Selecting a Christmas china pattern is no easy feat, as we want to choose a pattern that will withstand the test of time, while also giving a hint of our personality. Whether you’re more fancy or casual, or if you’re more classic or modern, there is a beautiful holiday china pattern just waiting to be snatched up for your annual celebrations. This dinnerware will be by your side during some of the most happy, stressful, memorable, and downright entertaining times of your life. Because we Southerners know more than anyone—no holiday family gathering is complete without a little flair for the dramatic. So, if you’re bringing a guest this year, proceed with caution. Here are some of our favorite Christmas china patterns you’ll love for your home during the holidays.