Stock Up Now Because the $10 Christmas Lights Phone Charger That Was Sold Out Everywhere Last Year Is Back

By Patricia Shannon
October 22, 2020
They sold out of these little beauties last year. It was mid-December and I was deep in the throes of the web, searching any and all variations of “Christmas lights phone charger” in every search engine, e-commerce retailer, and social media marketplace on the web, when what to my wondering eyes should appear, but an invitation to a favorite things Christmas party. It’s there that I found myself the happy recipient of none other than the infamous Christmas lights phone charger. This year, I’m not letting it sell out before getting my hands on at least a half dozen. It’s the gift for all of the twinkle-light-loving, ugly-sweater-wearing, holiday enthusiasts on your list. (BUY: YAGE Tale LED Christmas Lights Charging Cable, $9.99; amazon.com)

Function meets fa-la-la with the YAGE Tale LED Christmas Lights Charging Cable. It’ll light up when plugged into any compatible power outlet, regardless of whether it’s currently charging a phone—which means it can stand in for a string of lights on your desktop in a pinch. Select the variety that works with your specific device and you’ll be set to get a festive charge all season long. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with spare bulbs, so if one goes out you might just have to pop another $10 for a backup.

Pop on the Bing Crosby and plug in your charger for a festive commute or to bring cozy holiday vibes to your nightly phone charge. Just be aware that the 1-inch lights put out quite the glow—but that’s just the way we like it.

One reviewer nailed it, writing, “Omgosh! Just the best idea for a charger ever!” We couldn’t agree more. This holiday season, I’m looking forward to decking the halls of all my friends, one cell phone charger at a time.

