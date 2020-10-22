Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Stock Up Now Because the $10 Christmas Lights Phone Charger That Was Sold Out Everywhere Last Year Is Back

They sold out of these little beauties last year. It was mid-December and I was deep in the throes of the web, searching any and all variations of “Christmas lights phone charger” in every search engine, e-commerce retailer, and social media marketplace on the web, when what to my wondering eyes should appear, but an invitation to a favorite things Christmas party. It’s there that I found myself the happy recipient of none other than the infamous Christmas lights phone charger. This year, I’m not letting it sell out before getting my hands on at least a half dozen. It’s the gift for all of the twinkle-light-loving, ugly-sweater-wearing, holiday enthusiasts on your list. (BUY: YAGE Tale LED Christmas Lights Charging Cable, $9.99; amazon.com)

Function meets fa-la-la with the YAGE Tale LED Christmas Lights Charging Cable. It’ll light up when plugged into any compatible power outlet, regardless of whether it’s currently charging a phone—which means it can stand in for a string of lights on your desktop in a pinch. Select the variety that works with your specific device and you’ll be set to get a festive charge all season long. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with spare bulbs, so if one goes out you might just have to pop another $10 for a backup.

Pop on the Bing Crosby and plug in your charger for a festive commute or to bring cozy holiday vibes to your nightly phone charge. Just be aware that the 1-inch lights put out quite the glow—but that’s just the way we like it.

WATCH: If You Love Classic Ceramic Christmas Trees, You'll Go Crazy For These Ceramic Christmas Cacti