Fun and Festive Gingerbread House Kits To Make This Year
These are our favorite kits of the season, starting at just $9.
Whether your family is looking to start a new tradition or you’re seasoned experts at decorating, these gingerbread house kits will provide plenty of festive fun for both kids and adults. Pre-built houses are great for beginners who want to focus on the decorating while build-it-yourself kits allow master crafters to enjoy the building process from start to finish. Those who love to bake may even want to take the approach of making every piece from scratch using a gingerbread house cookie cutter kit. No matter which of these seasonal kits you choose, they're sure to add plenty of cheer to your home this holiday season.
Here are our favorite gingerbread house kits you can buy this year:
Best Overall Gingerbread House Kit: Wilton Ready to Decorate Gingerbread House Decorating Kit
Best Pre-Built Gingerbread House Kit: Wondershop Holiday Pre-Built Gingerbread House
Best Large Gingerbread House Kit: Wilton Build it Yourself Grand Gingerbread Manor Decorating Kit
Best Village Gingerbread House Kit: Wilton Build it Yourself Party Town Gingerbread Village Decorating Kit
Best Cookie House Gingerbread House Kit: Oreo Holiday Cookie House
Best Chalet Gingerbread House Kit: Wondershop Holiday Winter Chalet Gingerbread Kit
Best Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter Kit: Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter
BUY IT: $8.98; walmart.com
Everything you need to create a classic, bright gingerbread house comes in this set for less than $10. Four types of colorful candies, white ready-to-use icing, a decorating bag, and tip can be used to create two different included looks or your own unique design.
BUY IT: $10.99; target.com
A pre-assembled house will allow the decorating to begin immediately without any fuss as soon as it is taken out of the box.
BUY IT: $17.98; walmart.com
This grand gingerbread house is constructed using 10 pre-baked panels and also includes 2 gingerbread kid cookies. In addition to white icing, the grand kit also comes with red and green icing tubes as well as yellow fondant for decorating.
BUY IT: $15.98; walmart.com
Every member of the family can decorate their own piece of the village with this kit that includes eight different structures that come together to create a festive holiday town.
BUY IT: $24; amazon.com
Oreo lovers will love this delicious, chocolaty take on the classic gingerbread house. The hardest part about decorating this cookie house will be to resist eating the decorations before using them.
BUY IT: $9.99; target.com
A cozy chalet has less pieces than a traditional gingerbread house making it easier to build but just as fun to decorate.
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
Master bakers can use this cookie cutter set to make their own gingerbread house from scratch. The 10-piece set will cut all of the shapes needed to build a classic gingerbread house.