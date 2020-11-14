Crochet Christmas Ornaments Are The Holiday Craft We're Going Crazy For

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While vintage ornaments passed down from generation to generation will always have a special place in our hearts, there’s always room to add a new piece or two to your collection each year. Something sparkly from the store is always nice, but if you ask us, there’s no better way to add to your family set than with a little something that’s homemade.

Normally the hustle and bustle of the holiday season has us fit to be tied on time, cramping our DIY cheer. Who can catch a moment to craft in between Christmas potlucks, cookie baking, and office parties? But as we all settle into the umpteenth month of social distancing, 2020 is shaping up to be the year of the Christmas craft.

Our craft of choice? Crochet Christmas ornaments. Warm, fuzzy, and full of creativity, these homespun pieces of art are the perfect addition to any family collection. Plus, with downloadable patterns available on Etsy for just a few dollars, you’ve got no excuse not to grab those hooks and enjoy a crafternoon.

From snowmen and reindeer to snowflake and smiling mittens, Etsy has a wide variety of patterns available to download instantly for less than $4. Some are ragdoll style and some are vintage crochet patters, but all of them will bring you a dose of cheer (and give you a chance to practice your crocheting skills).

So, grab a glass of eggnog and pull up a chair by the fire. This is the holiday craft you’ll want to do all season. Here are a few of our favorite downloadable crochet Christmas ornament patterns to help you get started.