Christmas Prayers And Blessings To Share With The Whole Family
The Christmas season is, at its core, a celebration of life. Sure, at times we might get caught up in the cookie swaps, holiday shopping, and general fanfare of the season—but it's important that we never forget the reason for the season. It's not all fruitcake and tacky sweaters, something Mama makes sure to tell us whenever we're stressing about burnt cookies and the like. More than once, your home will be filled with family and friends, and you'll gather 'round a table piled with everyone's best. What now? Do as Mama would do: Celebrate the occasion with a mindful Christmas prayer. In fact, celebrate the entire season with these thoughtful and thankful Christmas prayers that remind us all of the true meaning of the season. You're guaranteed to find a few that fit your family and set the tone for the most gracious Christmas yet. Ah-men!
Joy as Our Redeemer
Almighty God, grant that the new birth of your Son in the flesh redeems us from the old slavery under the yoke of sin, so we may receive him with joy as our Redeemer, and that when when he comes to judge we may see Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, forever and ever. Amen. -Wilehelm Loehe
Love Came
Love came, held safely within a gentle womb
All the truth, majesty, and creativity of a living God
Poured into a tiny heart
Making a quiet entrance in a dark and uninviting shack
Just one star shone anew as a handful of people were brought
Led by angelic voices, and open hearts
A young mother
A faith-filled father
Men of wisdom who searched for truth
And a group of humble herdsmen
They came to bow before a new life
And acknowledge that the rescuer had arrived
That the Word of God had come alive
And that the extraordinary transformation of heaven and earth
Had begun
-Julie Palmer
Moonless Darkness Stands Between
But the Bethlehem star may lead me
To the sight of Him Who freed me
From the self that I have been.
Make me pure, Lord: Thou art Holy;
Make me meek, Lord: Thou wert lowly;
Now beginning, and always,
Now begin, on Christmas day.
-Gerard Manley Hopkins, S.J.
A Humble Christmas Prayer
God, our Creator, we offer this humble prayer on Christmas Day. We come to worship with a song of thanks in our hearts—a song of redemption, a song of hope and renewal. We pray for joy in our hearts, hope in our God, love to forgive, and peace upon the earth. We ask for the salvation of all our family members and friends, and we pray your blessings on all people. May there be bread for the hungry, love for the unlovable, healing for the sick, protection for our children, and wisdom for our youth. We pray for the forgiveness of sinners and abundant life in Christ. Holy Spirit, fill our hearts with your love and power. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. Amen.
–Rev. Lia Icaza Willetts
The Christmas Prayer of Pope John XXII
O sweet Child of Bethlehem, grant that we may share with all our hearts in this profound mystery of Christmas. Put into the hearts of men and women this peace for which they sometimes seek so desperately and which you alone can give to them. Help them to know one another better, and to live as brothers and sisters, children of the same Father. Reveal to them also your beauty, holiness, and purity. Awaken in their hearts love and gratitude for your infinite goodness. Join them all together in your love. And give us your heavenly peace. Amen.
–Pope John XXIII
A Prayer for Christmas Eve
Loving Father, help us remember the birth of Jesus, that we may share in the song of the angels, the gladness of the shepherds, and worship of the wise men. Close the door of hate and open the door of love all over the world. Let kindness come with every gift and good desires with every greeting. Deliver us from evil by the blessing which Christ brings, and teach us to be merry with clear hearts. May the Christmas morning make us happy to be thy children, and Christmas evening bring us to our beds with grateful thoughts, forgiving and forgiven, for Jesus' sake. Amen.
–Robert Louis Stevenson
A Thankful Christmas Prayer
Lord and Giver of all good things, the magi travelled for miles to bring the Christ child the first Christmas presents. So may we, too, remember with thankful hearts the love that comes with each present we open. We also thank you for the love you have for each of us, and we thank you for the many gifts that you give us, especially the gift of live itself. Amen.
–Author Unknown
The Christmas Prayer of Saint Augustine of Hippo
Let the just rejoice, for their justifier is born. Let the sick and infirm rejoice, for their savior is born. Let the captives rejoice, for their Redeemer is born. Let slaves rejoice, for their Master is born. Let free men rejoice, for their Liberator is born. Let All Christians rejoice, for Jesus Christ is born.
–Saint Augustine of Hippo
A Prayer About the True Gift of Christmas
The gifts I'd leave beneath your tree,
Aren't those that you can touch or see,
No toys meant just for pointless play,
But gifts to bless you every day.
The gift of friendship warm and true,
Is one that I would leave for you.
Good health and happiness and cheer
To keep you smiling through the year.
The gift of peace that comes from God,
With prayer to guide each path you trod.
And when your heart has lost its song
The gift of hope to cheer you on.
These are the gifts I'd leave for you.
–Kay Hoffman
A Christmas Carol Worth Praying
Born thy people to deliver,
born a child and yet a King,
born to reign in us forever,
now thy gracious kingdom bring.
By thine own eternal spirit
rule in all our hearts alone;
by thine all sufficient merit,
raise us to thy glorious throne.
–"Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus" by Charles Wesley
A Christmas Prayer for Action
When the song of the angels is stilled, when the star in the sky is gone, when the kings and princes are home, when the shepherds are back with the flocks, then the work of Christmas begins: To find the lost, to heal those broken in spirit, to feed the hungry, to release the oppressed, to rebuild the nations, to bring peace among all peoples, to make a little music with the heart. And to radiate the Light of Christ, every day, in every way, in all that we do and in all that we say. Then the work of Christmas begins.
–Howard Thurman
A Simple Prayer for Christmas Dinner
Dear God, we give thanks for this time when we can all be together. We give thanks for this food which is bountiful and delicious. We give thanks for this joyful holiday when we can celebrate our Savior and his love for us. With joy we pray, Amen.
–Beth McLendon
A Prayer for the Christmas Tree
Holy Creator of Trees, bless with your abundant grace this our Christmas tree as a symbol of joy. May its evergreen branches be a sign of your never-fading promises. May its colorful lights and ornaments call us to decorate with love our home and our world. May the gifts that surround this tree be symbols of the gifts we have received from the Tree of Christ's Cross. Holy Christmas tree within our home, may Joy and Peace come and nest in your branches and in our hearts. Amen.
–Author Unknown
A Christmas Prayer about Salvation
Lord, I thank You for coming to earth so You could redeem me. When I think of the extent to which You were willing to go in order to save me, it makes me want to shout, to celebrate, and to cry with thankfulness. You love me so much, and I am so grateful for that love. Without You, I would still be lost and in sin. But because of everything You have done for me, today I am free; my life is blessed; Jesus is my Lord; Heaven is my home; and Satan has no right to control me. I will be eternally thankful to You for everything You did to save me! I pray this in Jesus' name!
–Rick Renner
A Christmas Prayer of Good Wishes
May you be filled with the wonder of Mary, the obedience of Joseph, the joy of the angels, the eagerness of the shepherds, the determination of the magi, and the peace of the Christ child. Almighty God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit bless you now and forever.
–Author Unknown
A Christmas Prayer for Peace
In a world where worry, not peace, prevails, stir up that good news again. This Christmas, make it real in our hearts. Never have we needed Your joy and peace more than now. Thank You for the gift of Jesus, our Immanuel, the Word made flesh. Forgive us for forgetting—that Your love never changes, never fades, and that You never abandon the purpose for which You came: to save us from our sinful condition, and to give us life eternal, the joy of relationship with a holy God. Your birth—and Your death—sealed Your promise to us forever.
–Rebecca Barlow Jordan
A Wishful Christmas Prayer
God grant you the light of Christmas, which is faith; the warmth of Christmas, which is purity; the righteousness of Christmas, which is justice; the belief in Christmas, which is truth; the all of Christmas, which is Christ.
–Wilda English
A Traditional Christmas Prayer
Almighty God, who has poured upon us the new light of your Incarnate Word; Grant that the same light enkindled in our hearts may shine forth in our lives through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
–Book of Common Prayer
A Christmas Prayer for Remembrance
He was in the world, and the world was made through him, yet the world did not know him. He came to his own, and his own people did not receive him. But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God.
–John 1:10-13
A Thankful Prayer for Christmas Dinner
Lord of All, we give you thanks for your abundance, and for all the great things you have given us, especially the birth of Your Son on this day. We ask your blessing upon this food, and upon our friends and family. We also pray that in your great mercy, you would look kindly upon all those in need this day. We pray in Jesus name, Amen.
–David Bennett
An Exalting Christmas Prayer
Another year with Jesus!
I thank Thee, Lord, today
For Thy unfailing presence
Along life's rugged way.
Guide me, O blest Redeemer,
Teach me to do Thy will,
And Thine own perfect purpose
In me each day fulfill.
–Avis Christiansen
A Hopeful Christmas Prayer
Your name is still called "Wonderful," "Counselor," "The Mighty God," "The Everlasting Father," and "The Prince of Peace." As Your children, we cry out for a fresh filling, and a new awareness of Who You are. We choose by faith to make the "good news of great joy" a reality in our own lives, so others can see us as lighted trees of life, pointing to You this Christmas. We know one day every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that You are Lord. And we also know that peace on earth can only come when hearts find peace with You.
You are still our Joy. You are still our Peace. You are no longer a babe in the manger. You are Lord of lords and King of kings. And we still celebrate You as Lord—this Christmas and always.
–Rebecca Barlow Jordan
A Prayer for the Christmas Feast
Dear Heavenly Father, love brought Jesus to the earth, and love brings us to this Christmas table. Today as we share this holiday feast, may we also share with one another a joyful heart and a warm smile. May our Christmas dinner be filled with kindness. And may the memories of today warm our hearts for years to come. Amen.
–Beth McLendon
A Christmas Prayer for Acceptance
Jesus, the Light of the World, as we celebrate your birth, may we begin to see the world in the light of understanding you give us. As you chose the lowly, the outcasts, and the poor to receive the greatest news the world had ever known, so may we worship you in meekness of heart. May we also remember our brothers and sisters less fortunate than ourselves in this season of giving. Amen.
–Karen L. Oberst
A Christmas Prayer That Reminds Us of the True Meaning
Dear Lord, don't let us miss You this Christmas season. Help us to simplify our activities and traditions so we can focus our celebration on Your birth. Thank You for being the Prince of Peace, and I ask You for that supernatural peace to reign in our hearts. Thank You for the simple but life-changing message of Your love for us. In Jesus' Name, Amen.
–Melanie Chitwood