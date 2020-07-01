Our Most Nostalgic Holiday Cookie Recipes To Make For a Taste of Christmas in July
At first, we were skeptical of Christmas in July, the unofficial holiday made so famous by Hallmark’s beloved Christmas movie marathon held in the middle of the summer. But then, we realized it wasn’t too shoddy of an idea. If we can make batches of our favorite Christmas cookies in the middle of the hot Southern summer, we’re not going to ask twice. Pair a delightfully chewy molasses crinkle cookie or powdered sugar-covered pecan snowball cookie with a Hallmark rom-com marathon? Sounds like an ideal summer night to us. All the classic Christmas cookie recipes that we love so much are fair game, from nostalgic cornflake wreaths to simple pecan shortbread to peanut buttery thumbprints. Here are 22 Christmas in July cookie recipes to get you in the spirit this summer.
Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
Something about a pecan-topped cookie just says Christmas. This shortbread recipe is a total keeper, year-round.
Cream Cheese Cookie Wreaths
Caution: Making these super cute cookies might induce a Christmas craze that results in putting up a full-blown Christmas tree in the summertime.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
These thumbprint Hershey's Kisses cookies instantly bring back memories of making this recipe together with family during the holidays. It's anything but fussy, but always a crowd-pleaser.
Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies
This one is bound to be a hit with the kiddos—especially if they get to help fill the sugar cookies with vanilla buttercream frosting and roll them in festive sprinkles.
Molasses Crinkles
This vintage holiday recipe deserves a comeback this year, starting with a preliminary batch in the middle of July. Molasses adds the perfect touch of rich, caramelly sweetness.
Pecan Snowball Cookies
These powdered sugar-coated snowballs are sure to disappear off the cookie plate faster than you can say Kris Kringle. The rich and nutty cookie balls are an easy reader-favorite.
Wreath Macaroons
You wouldn't believe it only takes a handful of ingredients to make these sweet coconut-packed goodies. The toasted edges look like a macaroon with a suntan, perfect for Christmas in July.
Miss Iona's Shortbread Cookies
These paper doll-shaped shortbread cookies—or “little men” as Mrs. Iona from Charleston, South Carolina, calls them—are always a hit at the bake sale or cookie swap.
Cheesecake Cookies
Who else remembers these from the Christmas church potluck? *puts hand up* Topped with maraschino cherries and dusted with powdered sugar, these cheesecake cookies feel so nostalgic.
Peppermint Truffles
How about a no-bake minty treat to tickle your fancy? Peppermint truffles are the best thing to pack into all of your cookie tins for Christmas in July.
Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies
This nostalgic Southern delicacy is one of our all-time favorites to make come Christmastime. Only a handful of humble ingredients will have these on your table—and then promptly in your belly.
Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies
You won't find a more beloved Christmas cookie recipe than this one for pecan-studded cream cheese cookies rolled in festive sugar crystals.
Cathedral Window Cookies
Sometimes also known as Cathedral Cookies or Stained-Glass Cookies, this marshmallow-filled recipe is like a nostalgic family heirloom you'll find at cookie swaps and church potlucks across the South.
Pecan Linzer Cookies
These colorful Linzer lookers make a fabulous display for any celebration—so don't be afraid of the hands-on prep. Plus, you can mix and match your favorite jams for extra flair.
Brown Sugar Cookie Stars
Consider this recipe the standout centerpiece for your party spread. Classic sugar cookies get a holiday makeover with star cookie cutters, royal icing, and flashy gold sprinkles.
Hidden Kiss Cookies
Chocolate kisses fill these holiday snowball-inspired cookies, and we like to mix and match with different types like classic milk chocolate, mint chocolate, and peppermint.
Spritz Cookies
Spritz cookies are simple, iconic, and deliciously crumbly. Grab a cookie press and get to baking!
Gingerbread Cookies
Ah, the ultimate classic. If you've never actually made this iconic Christmas treat, it's time to give it a whirl.
Chocolate Crinkle Candy Surprise Cookies
Imagine biting into the happiest surprise. That's what these chocolate crinkle cookies bring to the table, featuring your pick of caramel-filled candy.
Triple Gingersnappers
Everyone needs a gingersnap at Christmastime, and that includes Christmas in July. These are filled with three types of ginger: grated fresh ginger, ground ginger, and crystallized ginger.
Red Velvet Santa Hat Meringue Cookies
Get a head start on making Santa's nice list by baking a batch of cookies that match his favorite accessory. Light and airy, these meringue cookies are cuter than an elf's button.
Butterscotch Cookies
In these simply sweet cookies, butterscotch chips melt slightly as they bake, leaving soft puddles of caramelized buttery goodness dispersed evenly throughout. Convinced? We thought so.