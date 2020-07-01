Our Most Nostalgic Holiday Cookie Recipes To Make For a Taste of Christmas in July

At first, we were skeptical of Christmas in July, the unofficial holiday made so famous by Hallmark’s beloved Christmas movie marathon held in the middle of the summer. But then, we realized it wasn’t too shoddy of an idea. If we can make batches of our favorite Christmas cookies in the middle of the hot Southern summer, we’re not going to ask twice. Pair a delightfully chewy molasses crinkle cookie or powdered sugar-covered pecan snowball cookie with a Hallmark rom-com marathon? Sounds like an ideal summer night to us. All the classic Christmas cookie recipes that we love so much are fair game, from nostalgic cornflake wreaths to simple pecan shortbread to peanut buttery thumbprints. Here are 22 Christmas in July cookie recipes to get you in the spirit this summer.