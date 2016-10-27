Cool Christmas Gifts for Kids You Should Buy Before They Sell Out
If there's a girl or boy on your Christmas list who has been very, very good this year, we've got the shopping list for you. These cool gifts for kids will win rave reviews. If your child is an outdoorsy type, how about a football goal post or a pair of binoculars? "Indoor" kids will love a customizable fort e to hide away in, or a fun puzzle for hours of entertainment. If you have a budding chef on your hands, we found the very best play kitchen. Shopping for a fashionista? Check out our adorable doll finds sure to please the most discriminating recipient. Some gifts are trendy and others will be loved for years to come and even handed down, like a mini terrarium and Christmas train set. Whatever you choose, these Christmas gifts for kids will earn rave reviews.
Football Goal Post Set
BUY IT: $35.99; amazon.com
This adjustable goal post set lets the littlest football fans get in the game.
Skyrocket Blume Baby Pop
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
Underneath each sprout is a hidden surprise baby or cute accessory.
Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes
BUY IT: $8.06, amazon.com
Gift them a colorful reason to write instead of type.
Do, Re, Mi Musical Piano Mat
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
Let your kids play and learn at the same time on this piano mat. Melodies, character voices, and interactive games will be inspiring the little composer in them in no time.
Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set
BUY IT: $19.49, amazon.com
Inspire the next generation of veterinarians and animal lovers with a pet play set that'll let their imagination for helping animals run wild.
PAW Patrol, Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower Playset
BUY IT: $120, amazon.com
PAW Patrol fans are sure to play the day away with this lookout tower, complete with lights and sounds.
Melissa & Doug Chef's Kitchen
BUY IT: $122.99; amazon.com
This sleek and roomy kitchen will appeal to budding chefs with its microwave, oven, and refrigerator complete with an ice maker.
Melissa & Doug Stainless Steel Pots & Pans Play Set
BUY IT: $19.79, amazon.com
An eight-piece set that includes a colander, pot with lid, 2 pans, 2 wooden utensils, and a storage rack.
LEGO Disney Mickey and Friends – Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck's Farm Building Kit
BUY IT: $29.97; amazon.com
Bring the fun of the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to your living room with this LEGO kit that includes a tractor and farm animals. For kids ages 4 and up.
Lionel Polar Express Ready to Play Set
BUY IT: $84.77; amazon.com
Get the whole family in the Christmas spirit with a magical train set straight out of the Polar Express book and movie, complete with a working headline, bell and whistle sounds, and a remote control.
3Doodler Start + Essentials 3D Pen Set
BUY IT: $45.59; amazon.com
Allow their inner architect or engineer mind to soar with this kid-friendly 3D pen set. For kids ages 6 and up.
Frozen Frantic Forest Game
BUY IT: $19.99; target.com
Tag along with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on an exciting adventure with twists and turns along the way. For children ages 5 and up.
Binoculars for Kids with Reversible Bird Map
BUY IT: $25.99, amazon.com
Animal lovers and outdoor adventurers alike will have a blast watching birds and other wildlife with these high-resolution binoculars.
Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
Kids can start practicing their basketball skills at just 18 months with this hoop set.
Hot Wheels Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Character Cars
BUY IT: $24.99, amazon.com
This Hot Wheels set lets them take the wheel with the beloved cast of Toy Story.
VTech Peppa Pig Learning Watch
BUY IT: $13.50, amazon.com
Entertainment is just a wrist tap away with this kid-friendly interactive watch that teaches counting, sorting, and matching.
Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack
BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com
Play-Doh is a classic toy that continues to provide entertainment to kids of all ages.
Amusement Park Building Set
BUY IT: $54.99; amazon.com
Bigger kids will love figuring out this three-in-one K'NEX set, which allows them to build a ferris wheel, a swing ride, and a boom ride.
L.O.L. Surprise Winter Chills Doll
BUY IT: $10.97; amazon.com
Your fashionista will love the excitement of finding out what accessories and doll are hidden in this holiday edition L.O.L. Surprise ornament gift.
Stomp Rocket Original Jr. Glow
BUY IT: $14.99, amazon.com
3…2...1... liftoff! Your child is one stomp away of launching the glow rocket.
Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
BUY IT: $38.48; amazon.com
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean that they can't enjoy ice cream! This ice cream counter set replicates the entire experience of going to the ice cream shop right from your playroom.
Mini Explorer Light-up Terrarium Kit
BUY IT: $24.99, amazon.com
Introduce the kids to the joy of gardening with a light-up terrarium that glows at night.
Color Your Own Water Bottle Kit
BUY IT: $12.99, amazon.com
Get the creative juices flowing with a water bottle that little ones can color and design too.
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Set
BUY IT: $76; amazon.com
For the older kid in your life, gift them this collectible Star Wars Mandalorian LEGO set. The Force will be strong with them as they building the most powerful creature in the galaxy.
Pop Up Play Tent with Tunnel and Ball Pit
BUY IT: $35.59, amazon.com
Bring the playground indoors this winter with a gift that combines the most playful parts of childhood in one toy.
Kinetic Sand SANDisfactory Set
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Over ten tools and five colors of sand will keep kids occupied for days with all the molding and shaping possibilities.
Crazy Fort
BUY IT: $46.73, amazon.com
This bright fort set lets them build their own play space any which way they please.
Cocomelon Plush Bedtime JJ Doll
BUY IT: $19.99; target.com
Bring their favorite YouTube show to life with a plush Bedtime-themed JJ doll. He even sings the popular "YesYes Bedtime" song when you squeeze his belly.
Headband Craft Kit
BUY IT: $12.90, amazon.com
Hair accessories designed their own way.
Nancy Drew Mystery at Magnolia Gardens Game
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Bring their favorite book to life with this mystery board game. Solve the investigation and have fun as a family or during sleepovers.
Cra-Z-Art Nickelodeon Slime Blendz Kit
BUY IT: $8.99; target.com
You know how kids are with slime these days! Rather than busting out the slime-making tools, feed their sensory delights with 12 slime colors and three add-ins.
Disney Princess Necklace Activity Set
BUY IT: $11.69; amazon.com
This necklace set lets kids create their own stylish and hands-free way to take their favorite characters with them wherever they go.
Barbie Space Discovery Playset
BUY IT: $46.99; target.com
Blastoff! Launch Barbie and your child's imagination into space with this interactive space shuttle set. Equipped with a microscope, lab computer, and test tubes, Barbie is ready to explore the extraterrestrial parts of space.
Candy Wrappers Puzzle
BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com
Know a puzzle-loving family? This cool collage of vintage candy wrappers will be a hit on game night.
Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Crawl-After Cat on a Vac
BUY IT: $11.99; target.com
The youngest tykes need a present too! Encourage crawling and interaction with this toy cat on a vacuum. Simply press the cat's head or push the vacuum and your child will be off following them.