Cool Christmas Gifts for Kids You Should Buy Before They Sell Out

If there's a girl or boy on your Christmas list who has been very, very good this year, we've got the shopping list for you. These cool gifts for kids will win rave reviews. If your child is an outdoorsy type, how about a football goal post or a pair of binoculars? "Indoor" kids will love a customizable fort e to hide away in, or a fun puzzle for hours of entertainment. If you have a budding chef on your hands, we found the very best play kitchen. Shopping for a fashionista? Check out our adorable doll finds sure to please the most discriminating recipient. Some gifts are trendy and others will be loved for years to come and even handed down, like a mini terrarium and Christmas train set. Whatever you choose, these Christmas gifts for kids will earn rave reviews.