The Best Christmas Games You Can Buy Now for an Old-Fashioned Holiday

Gather round, y’all, because we’re about to have a good time with the best Christmas games for getting the holiday party started. Between the food and movie marathons, the holidays aren’t short on family-friendly activities. This year, we’re adding to the list with a roundup of fun Christmas games that are bound to get your whole gang in on the fun. Nothing breaks the ice quite like a game of charades, a grown-up favorite, but we can’t leave the little ones out of the fun. This season's hottest Christmas games for kids call on a few characters they might know (Olaf, Anna, and Elsa, to name a few). Grab the dice, cards, and a batch of eggnog or two, because family game night is getting a holiday makeover—and we have a feeling this is one Christmas activity that's destined for tradition status.