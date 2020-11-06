The Best Christmas Games You Can Buy Now for an Old-Fashioned Holiday
Gather round, y’all, because we’re about to have a good time with the best Christmas games for getting the holiday party started. Between the food and movie marathons, the holidays aren’t short on family-friendly activities. This year, we’re adding to the list with a roundup of fun Christmas games that are bound to get your whole gang in on the fun. Nothing breaks the ice quite like a game of charades, a grown-up favorite, but we can’t leave the little ones out of the fun. This season's hottest Christmas games for kids call on a few characters they might know (Olaf, Anna, and Elsa, to name a few). Grab the dice, cards, and a batch of eggnog or two, because family game night is getting a holiday makeover—and we have a feeling this is one Christmas activity that's destined for tradition status.
Christmas Trivia Game
BUY: $29.99; amazon.com
Let’s find out how much your family really knows about Christmas with this fan-favorite holiday game. Test your knowledge of classic Christmas movies, traditions, carols, and more.
Reindeer Ring Toss
BUY: $7.49; amazon.com
Each set comes with two inflatable reindeer antlers, four inflatable rings, and a pump. The best part? Deciding who gets to wear the horns next.
Merry Christmas Bingo
BUY: $9.99; amazon.com
Now here’s a game everyone knows how to play, no instructions necessary. Each set comes with 32 different bingo cards, 2 calling cards, and 24 caller chips.
The Santa Claus Game
BUY: 22.99; amazon.com
Let the kids play Santa with this game that’s designed for two to four players, ages three and up. Each player chooses a sleigh of gifts, then delivers the presents while spreading a dose of holiday cheer.
The Original and Classic Christmas Bingo Game
BUY: $14.99; amazon.com
Each boxed set comes with 10 bingo cards, plenty of bingo chips to go around, and a spinner.
Christmas Party Game
BUY: $9.99; amazon.com
If you’ve got a crowd, consider this game where each player guesses the titles of popular Christmas songs by following the emojis. Each set comes with 25 cards and an answer key.
Holiday Charades
BUY: $17.99; amazon.com
Is it even a family Christmas if there isn’t a fishbowl of charades being passed around? This boxed set comes with pre-cut cards so you can spend less time prepping and more time playing.
A Christmas Story – A Major Card Game
BUY: $6.99; amazon.com
You’ve got to think fast and act even faster in this game designed for players age 8 and up. If you can snag the mini version of the infamous lamp, you’ll have a leg up on the competition.
Christmas Bouncy Ball Spoon Relay Race
BUY: $10.99; amazon.com
If you live in a more mild location, go ahead and get the kids outside for a good old-fashioned spoon race. This time, color-coordinated spoons and holiday-character bouncy balls are the ticket.
Bellz Family Game with Magnetic Wand and Colorful Bells
BUY: $14.89; target.com
It’s jingle all the way with this game that can easily tag along wherever your holiday travels take you. The first to collect 10 bells is the winner.
House of Marbles The Night Before Christmas Board Game
BUY: $15.99; target.com
Santa has quite the present-delivering route on Christmas Eve—well, if this board game is any indicator. The player who winds up with the most gifts wins.
Disney Frozen Frantic Forest Game
BUY: $17.99; target.com
Kids will have a high-flying good time with their favorite wintertime characters. Plus, they’ll use their best matching and counting skills along the way.
Christmas Santa Charades Game
BUY: $12.03; etsy.com
Take off the top and remove a stick, then start acting out your Christmas-themed charade to your team. Each pack comes with 100 sticks and 200 charades.
Christmas Carol Pictionary
BUY: $5; etsy.com
It’s holly jolly fun to draw the Christmas lyric that’s depicted on your card while your team tries to guess the tune and song title (for an extra point). All 30 cards come in a 6 page PDF that you print out yourself—no holiday shipping delays here.
Christmas Trivia Game
BUY: $13.50; walmart.com
Snag points by calling to mind Christmas carols and traditions of years gone by in this trivia card game designed for ages 12 and up.
The Christmas Express Game
BUY: $25.99; walmart.com
Who will be the first to make it to the North Pole? Jump aboard and find out, just watch out for a few festive distractions along the way.
Disney Frozen 2 Frosted Fishing Game for Kids and Families
BUY: 20.86; walmart.com
Inspired by some of our favorite Disney characters, the game features a spinning board with snowflakes tucked into circular pockets. See how many you can snag with your salamander fishing pole.
Non-Stop Christmas Shop
BUY: $19.99; walmart.com
Shop until you drop. This game centers on being the first to pick up a Christmas gift for everyone on your list, while also giving to those in need. If you’re looking for a way to bring meaning to the gift-giving season in a fun and interactive way that even little ones will understand, this is it.
Christmas Activity Game
BUY: $19.99; walmart.com
You’ll never get bored with a collection of hundreds of cards listing activities like Hum It! Move It! Draw It!—all with a holiday spin. For ages 7 and up.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Journey Board Game
BUY: $15; hobbylobby.com
Take a jaunt around the neighborhood with Charlie Brown and the gang as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. Recommended for ages 8 years and up.
Twist & Sprout Christmas Game
BUY: $13.51; etsy.com
Get moving with this game that can accommodate a crowd. Split up into a maximum of four teams with at least two players per. Spin the dial and pick up a corresponding card. You’ll hum or act out the answer to your question while your team tries to correctly guess before the timer runs out.