Festive Christmas Dresses to Get You in the Spirit This Season

By Southern Living Editors
Updated November 01, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Draper James
This year, a social calendar stacked with parties and celebrations may be a thing of Christmas past, but we'll still be wearing our finest. After all, there are few things that put us in the Yuletide spirit quite like a festive dress in holiday-worthy hues. From cheery red and emerald green to old-school plaid and fresh florals, we've rounded up 15 dresses that'll make you look merry and feel bright!
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Old Navy Cozy Textured-Knit Sweater Dress for Women

Credit: Old Navy

BUY IT: $54.99; oldnavy.com

It's warm enough for patio dining and comfortable enough that you'll want to wear it curled up on the couch too. Bonus points for the holly jolly red.

2 of 15

LOFT Garden Shimmer Midi Dress

BUY IT: $98; loft.com

Metallic threads give the midi festive flair, but a little black dress like this will long outlive the holidays.

3 of 15

Carly Shirt Dress in Angie Plaid

Credit: Draper James

BUY IT: $135; draperjames.com

Because you can never go wrong with this timeless silhouette, especially in pretty plaid.

4 of 15

CeCe Bow Neck Short Sleeve Dress

BUY IT: $90; nordstrom.com

We're calling it: emerald green, a ladylike bow, and a flounced hem are officially the holy trinity of holiday dresses.

5 of 15

Draper James Kitty Dress in Paisley

Credit: Draper James

BUY IT: $88; draperjames.com

For a more casual look (and extra warmth!), wear a turtleneck underneath.

6 of 15

Eliza J Velvet Sheath Cocktail Dress

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $128; nordstrom.com

A flattering gathered waist and rich velvet make this simple sheath a perfect choice for Christmas dinner. It also comes in navy and hunter green.

7 of 15

LOFT Sprinkle Ruffle Flounce Dress

Credit: LOFT

BUY IT: $89.50; loft.com

Wear it now with tights and jeans, then pair it with flats or mules when the weather warms up.

8 of 15

J. Crew Shift Dress in Floral Jacquard Dot

Credit: J. Crew

BUY IT: $128; jcrew.com

Whoever said black dresses were boring never laid her eyes on this subtly patterned one.

9 of 15

Antonio Melani Amhurst Fine Gauge Sweater Knit Mock Neck Flounce Hem Midi Dress

BUY IT: $149; dillards.com

When it comes to cold-weather style, we're Team Winter White! (But if that's not your thing, the form-fitting frock comes in three more colors.)

10 of 15

Laney Corduroy Tiered Tunic Dress

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $148; anthropologie.com

For the crowd who doesn't delight in the usual suspects (ahem, red and green), try party-perfect lavender. Bonus points for corduroy, the trend of the season.

11 of 15

Who What Wear Women's Floral Print Puff Long Sleeve Dress

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $29.59; target.com

Pointy-toed black heels dress it up, but it'd look equally as cute (albeit a bit more casual) with tights and boots.

12 of 15

Maggy London Flutter Sleeve Stretch Velvet Faux Wrap Midi Dress

Credit: Dillard's

BUY IT: $138; dillards.com

The sophisticated look of a wrap dress without all the fuss of tying and re-tying? We're sold!

13 of 15

Prologue Women's Organza Puff 3/4 Sleeve Dress

BUY IT: $30.39; target.com

The only thing we like more than the organza sleeves and the sweet bow at the back of the neck is the price.

14 of 15

Maggy London Tie Neck Sleeveless Metallic Plaid Chiffon Dress

BUY IT: $168; dillards.com

A little sparkle and shine is just what the doctor ordered for the year's unusual Yuletide season.

15 of 15

Pleated Wrap Dress in Glen Green

Credit: Banana Republic

BUY IT: $149; bananarepublic.com

Pretty in pleats! The mock-wrap dress also comes in caramel brown.

