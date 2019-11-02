Festive Christmas Dresses to Get You in the Spirit This Season
Old Navy Cozy Textured-Knit Sweater Dress for Women
BUY IT: $54.99; oldnavy.com
It's warm enough for patio dining and comfortable enough that you'll want to wear it curled up on the couch too. Bonus points for the holly jolly red.
LOFT Garden Shimmer Midi Dress
BUY IT: $98; loft.com
Metallic threads give the midi festive flair, but a little black dress like this will long outlive the holidays.
Carly Shirt Dress in Angie Plaid
BUY IT: $135; draperjames.com
Because you can never go wrong with this timeless silhouette, especially in pretty plaid.
CeCe Bow Neck Short Sleeve Dress
BUY IT: $90; nordstrom.com
We're calling it: emerald green, a ladylike bow, and a flounced hem are officially the holy trinity of holiday dresses.
Draper James Kitty Dress in Paisley
BUY IT: $88; draperjames.com
For a more casual look (and extra warmth!), wear a turtleneck underneath.
Eliza J Velvet Sheath Cocktail Dress
BUY IT: $128; nordstrom.com
A flattering gathered waist and rich velvet make this simple sheath a perfect choice for Christmas dinner. It also comes in navy and hunter green.
LOFT Sprinkle Ruffle Flounce Dress
BUY IT: $89.50; loft.com
Wear it now with tights and jeans, then pair it with flats or mules when the weather warms up.
J. Crew Shift Dress in Floral Jacquard Dot
BUY IT: $128; jcrew.com
Whoever said black dresses were boring never laid her eyes on this subtly patterned one.
Antonio Melani Amhurst Fine Gauge Sweater Knit Mock Neck Flounce Hem Midi Dress
BUY IT: $149; dillards.com
When it comes to cold-weather style, we're Team Winter White! (But if that's not your thing, the form-fitting frock comes in three more colors.)
Laney Corduroy Tiered Tunic Dress
BUY IT: $148; anthropologie.com
For the crowd who doesn't delight in the usual suspects (ahem, red and green), try party-perfect lavender. Bonus points for corduroy, the trend of the season.
Who What Wear Women's Floral Print Puff Long Sleeve Dress
BUY IT: $29.59; target.com
Pointy-toed black heels dress it up, but it'd look equally as cute (albeit a bit more casual) with tights and boots.
Maggy London Flutter Sleeve Stretch Velvet Faux Wrap Midi Dress
BUY IT: $138; dillards.com
The sophisticated look of a wrap dress without all the fuss of tying and re-tying? We're sold!
Prologue Women's Organza Puff 3/4 Sleeve Dress
BUY IT: $30.39; target.com
The only thing we like more than the organza sleeves and the sweet bow at the back of the neck is the price.
Maggy London Tie Neck Sleeveless Metallic Plaid Chiffon Dress
BUY IT: $168; dillards.com
A little sparkle and shine is just what the doctor ordered for the year's unusual Yuletide season.
Pleated Wrap Dress in Glen Green
BUY IT: $149; bananarepublic.com
Pretty in pleats! The mock-wrap dress also comes in caramel brown.