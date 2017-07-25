Beautiful Christmas Card Bible Verses

Celebrating Christmas is something we Southerners look forward to all year long, but before old Saint Nick can glide down the chimney, sparking lights need to be hung, holiday parties need to be planned, and Christmas cards need to be written. After all, the Yuletide season is a wonderful time to reconnect with friends and family by sending them a thoughtful Christmas card greeting. Some people use Christmas card messages as a chance to provide annual updates on their family, while others simply include a nice photo or holiday-centric quote. But, why not encourage your loved ones by sending a caring card complete with Christmas scripture? The holiday season is the perfect time to express your faith, and Christmas Bible verses are beautiful, uplifting, and heartfelt! If you're searching for the perfect Christmas verses for holiday cards, look no further. We've compiled a list of some of the best ones.