The Best Christmas Candles To Fill Your Home with a Warm Glow

By Jenna Sims
Updated November 10, 2020
Pottery Barn

Even though the temperature outside indicates that summer is in full swing, the Christmas season will be here before we know it. Candles will always add a comforting warm glow, and sometimes a nice scent, to your holiday scene. We suggest preparing your holiday decor now so you can enjoy it all season long. As Christmas approaches, it can often be hard to find traditional candles, especially pillar and taper candles in holiday colors. Ordering your Christmas candles now will give you the time to find the correct color and size for all of your different candleholders and holiday displays.

Thymes Frasier Fir Green Glass Candle

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $30; amazon.com

This pretty glass candle will fill your home with the scent of a fresh Christmas tree, even if you have an artificial one.

Mercury Glass Votive Candles, Set of 6

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: $29.99; potterybarn.com

This votive set will be a sparkling addition to your holiday mantle or tablescape.

Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Candle

Credit: Yankee Candle

BUY IT: $22.11; amazon.com

Burning this candle will make it smell like there's a warm batch of cookies baking in the oven, whether it's true or not. 

Pillar Candles, Set of 3

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com

This set is also available in additional colors including green and white.

WoodWick Frasier Candle

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $14.88; walmart.com

A crackling wood wick will give you the soothing sound of a fire in just seconds while also putting off the scent of a fresh-cut Christmas tree. 

Snow Currant Scented Pillar Candle

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: $29.50; potterybarn.com

This pillar candle is both beautifully crafted and filled with the rich scents of the season. It has a burn time of approximately 60 hours. 

Williams Sonoma Winter Berry Candle

BUY IT: $19.95; williams-sonoma.com

Berries aren't just for summer. 

NEST Holiday Candle

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $42; amazon.com

A glass vessel with touches of gold serves as the perfect backdrop for Nest's holiday scent that features pomegranate, Mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber.

Bath & Body Works ‘Tis the Season 3-Wick Candle

Credit: Bath & Body Works

BUY IT: $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com

If Christmas had a scent, it would be this candle. 

Ivory Pillar Candles

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: $5-$34; potterybarn.com

These ivory candles come in seven different sizes and can be used year-round.

Threshold Cashmere Cinnamon Jar Candle

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $10; target.com

A holiday message and warm scent help this jar candle spread plenty of Christmas cheer. 

Bath & Body Works Marshmallow Fireside 3-Wick Candle

Credit: Bath & Body Works

BUY IT: $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com

This scent is sweet, cozy, and reminiscent of roasting marshmallows over a campfire. 

Capri Blue Tinsel & Spice Glitz Jar Candle

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $34; anthropologie.com

Tinsel & Spice is Mississippi-based Capri Blue's take on a holiday scent. An ambered vanilla base meets an aroma of spicy cinnamon, fir needles, and clove along with hints of pomegranate, eucalyptus, and juniper berry. 

Bath & Body Works Hot Cocoa 3-Wick Candle

Credit: Bath & Body Works

BUY IT: $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com

Notes of milk chocolate, steamed milk, and mini marshmallows come together to create the quintessential smell of a cup of warm hot chocolate. 

Homesick Winter Mantel Candle

Credit: Homesick

BUY IT: $34; homesick.com

Whether you have real greenery draped around your mantel or not, this candle will fill the room with the scents of the season. 

Illume Balsam & Cedar Mercury Glass Candle

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $24; amazon.com

One reviewer claims this candle is the most realistic pine smelling candle they've ever had. 

By Jenna Sims