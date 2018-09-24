This Year's Best Tacky Christmas Sweaters
The most wonderful time of the year is finally here. Christmas lights will soon embellish the streets of our small Southern towns and the scent of apple cider will fill our homes. The excitement is almost too much to bear. Below the Mason-Dixon, the list of events to attend during the holiday season can seem to be endless. After all, we have to make time to see even our most distant relatives, and we wouldn’t dare miss Mama’s annual Christmas dinner! With all of the holiday festivities to come, it’s time to start planning your Yuletide outfits.
During the busy holiday season, you’re sure to receive at least one invitation with a dress code involving a crazy and fun holiday sweater. It’s no surprise that Christmas in the South is all about outdoing each other, and it’s all in good fun, of course. We want to help you do just that with a list of the best tacky Christmas sweaters to sport at your next holiday party. It’s the only time of year when tacky clothes are encouraged; make the most of it. Now is the time to get a head start on shopping for festive Christmas sweaters to wear to holiday gatherings and parties so you won't have to scramble at the last minute.
Whether you’re looking for an all-out Christmas sweater with tinsel or a more laid-back option, our picks for the best festive sweaters will be a hit at your Christmas parties. We have a feeling these sweaters just might help you win the best dressed award.
Glowing Christmas Lights Sweater
BUY IT: $49.95; amazon.com
This tacky holiday sweater is for anyone who really wants to shine! The glistening green, gold, and red Christmas lights pop on the royal blue background.
Decorated Christmas Sweater
BUY IT: $14.99; belk.com
With real tinsel and ornaments, this little number is sure to win the sweater contest.
Christmas Present Sweater
BUY IT: $59.95; amazon.com
Be the gift at your holiday festivity and show up sporting this flamboyant sweater. It’s even complete with an adorable to-and-from name tag.
Crazy Cat Lady Christmas Sweater
BUY IT: $29.99; target.com
Calling all crazy cat ladies, we have the sweater just for you.
Men's Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt
BUY IT: $24.90; amazon.com
If he's not thrilled with the idea of wearing a Christmas sweater, this comfortable sweatshirt will still be festive enough.
Flamingo Christmas Tree Sweater
BUY IT: $29.99; target.com
Add some tropical flair to the holiday season with a flock of flamingos decked out for Christmas.
Disney Ugly Christmas Sweater
BUY IT: from $19.95; amazon.com
Available for women and men, these sweaters from Disney will help you celebrate with your favorite characters from Mickey to Donald Duck to Olaf.
Light Up Christmas Tree Sweater
BUY IT: $59.99; amazon.com
This tacky holiday sweater is a classic. The long sleeves resemble candy canes, and the star at the top of the Christmas tree lights up.
Ugly Christmas Sweater with Tie
BUY IT: $27.74; amazon.com
If he's more of a suit and tie guy, this Christmas sweater was made for him.
Tacky Tinsel Tree Sweater
BUY IT: $49.95; amazon.com
For anyone looking to go ultra-tacky, this is the sweater for you. It’s complete with tinsel and suspenders. Oh my!
Reindeer Snowflakes Sweater
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Without a doubt, this holiday sweater would be Rudolph’s choice.
Reindeer Knitted Sweater
BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com
It wouldn’t be the Christmas season without a few friendly reindeer and this little guy is sure to bring joy wherever he goes.
Sequined Reindeer Sweater
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
This sweater is proof that it’s possible to be both glamorous and tacky. Simplicity is key with this one.
Christmas Stocking Sweater
BUY IT: $49.95; amazon.com
We’re all about a Christmas sweater that’s both cute and practical! The festive stocking can actually hold your holiday goodies. It’s perfect for a bottle of wine.
Mrs. Claus Christmas Sweater
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
If you’re Mrs. Claus’ biggest fan, don’t pass up this sweater! The added hoodie makes it cute and casual.
Girly Snowman Sweater
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
If you’ve had enough red and green, give this pink Christmas sweater a try. It’s unique without shying away from the holiday magic.
Jingle Bell Penguin Sweater
BUY IT: $23; amazon.com
The scarf on the Christmas penguin is decorated with jingle bells, so you’re sure to turn heads at every corner.
Fair Isle Knitted Sweater
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
This sweater is a good option to spread holiday cheer if you're not totally on board with the crazy Christmas sweater trend.