This Year's Best Tacky Christmas Sweaters

The most wonderful time of the year is finally here. Christmas lights will soon embellish the streets of our small Southern towns and the scent of apple cider will fill our homes. The excitement is almost too much to bear. Below the Mason-Dixon, the list of events to attend during the holiday season can seem to be endless. After all, we have to make time to see even our most distant relatives, and we wouldn’t dare miss Mama’s annual Christmas dinner! With all of the holiday festivities to come, it’s time to start planning your Yuletide outfits.

During the busy holiday season, you’re sure to receive at least one invitation with a dress code involving a crazy and fun holiday sweater. It’s no surprise that Christmas in the South is all about outdoing each other, and it’s all in good fun, of course. We want to help you do just that with a list of the best tacky Christmas sweaters to sport at your next holiday party. It’s the only time of year when tacky clothes are encouraged; make the most of it. Now is the time to get a head start on shopping for festive Christmas sweaters to wear to holiday gatherings and parties so you won't have to scramble at the last minute.

Whether you’re looking for an all-out Christmas sweater with tinsel or a more laid-back option, our picks for the best festive sweaters will be a hit at your Christmas parties. We have a feeling these sweaters just might help you win the best dressed award.