The Best Beauty Advent Calendars To Countdown to Christmas 2021
Why not treat yourself this holiday season? There's no better way to do it than with an Advent calendar filled with beauty gifts from your favorite makeup and skin-care brands. If you're wondering exactly what a beauty advent calendar is, they're a play on the traditional countdown to Christmas Advent calendars that provide a chocolate treat behind each little date-marked door. Instead, a beauty advent calendar has a beauty surprise for each day. These Advent calendars will gift you a new product each day leading up to Christmas, kick-starting the season of giving and gifting—and leaving you feeling pampered. (When Mama's happy, everybody's happy.) Opening a door in your Advent calendar each morning is a fun way to start the day, and it's sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.
From Charlotte Tilbury to Kiehl's to Chapstick and more, we've rounded up some of our favorite brands spanning every style and budget. These range from the super luxe to the best of the drugstore. Start planning your Advent calendar tradition now so that you can enjoy it all month long. Who said we should only get gifts on Christmas Day? How about 12 or even 24 days of gifts in a row? Don't mind if we do. Scroll down to see our picks for the best beauty advent calendars for 2021, and let the festivities begin.
Related Items
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams & Secrets Beauty Advent Calendar
BUY IT: $200; charlottetilbury.com
Included in Charlotte Tilbury's dreamy 2021 Advent calendar are 12 products with three full-sized and nine travel-sized items.
IT Cosmetics 12 Days of Confidence Collection Advent Calendar
BUY IT: $149; sephora.com
Valued at $276, this limited-edition set from IT Cosmetics includes a full-size Superhero Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, a Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush, and travel sizes of other brand favorite skin-care and makeup products.
12 Days of ChapStick Holiday Advent Calendar
BUY IT: $14.24; amazon.com
Hydrated lips are always in style, and drugstore favorite Chapstick will help keep them moisturized all winter long. In addition to classic favorite flavors, the set also includes limited-edition holiday flavors like Candy Cane, Sugar Cookie, Pumpkin Pie, Holiday Cocoa, and Vanilla Latte.
Benefit Cosmetics The MORE, The Merrier Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar Set
BUY IT: $65; ulta.com
This set comes stocked with 12 bestselling and fan-favorite beauty products from Benefit Cosmetics in purse-friendly miniature and fun sizes.
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
BUY IT: $45; sephora.com
Sephora Collection products including makeup, skin care, bath, and accessories are packaged in reusable boxes to bring holiday cheer to each day of December. Included products are valued at $102.
Beauty Finds by ULTA Beauty 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar
BUY IT: $30; ulta.com
Ulta Beauty's 12-day Advent calendar includes a range of products valued at $107 from some of our favorite brands like Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, and more.
Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
BUY IT: $99; kiehls.com
Open a door to find a different skin-care product from Kiehl's for each day in December including cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturizers, and more. The set includes products that are valued at $245.