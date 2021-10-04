The Best Beauty Advent Calendars To Countdown to Christmas 2021

Why not treat yourself this holiday season? There's no better way to do it than with an Advent calendar filled with beauty gifts from your favorite makeup and skin-care brands. If you're wondering exactly what a beauty advent calendar is, they're a play on the traditional countdown to Christmas Advent calendars that provide a chocolate treat behind each little date-marked door. Instead, a beauty advent calendar has a beauty surprise for each day. These Advent calendars will gift you a new product each day leading up to Christmas, kick-starting the season of giving and gifting—and leaving you feeling pampered. (When Mama's happy, everybody's happy.) Opening a door in your Advent calendar each morning is a fun way to start the day, and it's sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.