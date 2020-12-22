Stream a Performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on the New York Public Library Podcast

This year we're all brainstorming for creative ways to celebrate the holiday at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rear its ugly head. What kind of new traditions can we start? Is that elaborate hot chocolate bar calling your name? How about that holiday sitcom marathon on Pluto TV? Baking party set to Dolly Parton's new album, A Holiday Dolly Christmas? Yes, yes, and crank the volume up, please.

Now, we're adding one more exciting event we can enjoy from the comfort of our home this holiday season: A spirited reading of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol by English author Neil Gaiman available on the New York Public Libary Podcast. The famed novella, originally published in 1843, centers around the unforgettable miser Ebenezer Scrooge along with Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come as Scrooge learns a valuable lesson in finding joy. Gaiman's reading took place at the NYPL in 2013—the podcast was posted last December in honor of the book's 175th anniversary—using a rare copy of A Christmas Carol with edits and prompts that Dickens "wrote in his own hand for his unique public readings 150 years ago," per the podcast. For the performance, Gaiman donned a full period costume and was introduced by BBC researcher Molly Oldfield.

We're not sure if we should save this one for Christmas Day or jump into a listening party on Christmas Eve, but we think hearing this timeless tale—even if you're tuning in with loved ones who aren't with you physically this holiday season—sounds like a heartwarming way to channel the Christmas spirit at home. Listen to the full reading on the NYPL podcast below.

