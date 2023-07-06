Christmas Tree Shops Closing All Stores Nationwide

Fans of Christmas Tree Shops will soon need to look elsewhere to fulfill their home decor needs.

The beloved retail chain disclosed in a recent court filing that it has decided to default on a $45 million loan and will be closing its stores in the next few weeks. The news follows the company’s May bankruptcy filing, when it announced that it was shuttering 10 stores in hopes of staying afloat.

The chain is expected to liquidate its remaining stores unless a buyer emerges within the next week, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"The creditors basically said ‘you gave it a shot, it didn't work, now we want our money,’" Christopher Knittel, an economist at MIT, explained to WBZ News. "Add the pandemic, and the growth of Amazon, and a lot of these retail shops, the brick-and-mortar ones, are having a tough time."

The last few years have been bumpy for the Massachusetts-based company. Christmas Tree Shops was purchased by Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy in March, in 2003 for $200 million. The chain was sold to Handil Holdings, a private company with hopes of turning business around, in 2020.

The quirky home goods chain started as a small holiday store in Cape Cod in the 1950s. It kept its name after expanding its offerings into “quaint, treasure-filled spaces” for bargain hunters years later. Christmas Tree Shops currently operates 72 stores in 20 states, including Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

This is a developing story.

