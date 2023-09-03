These Labor Day Weekend Sales Prove It’s Best To Buy Christmas Decor Ahead Of Time

While most people use Labor Day weekend to shop for fall fashion and blowout deals on summer items, the savviest of shoppers know that it’s actually the best time of the year to start thinking about the holidays. As in, the December holidays.

Sure, we still have plenty to get through, including the transition to sweater weather, Halloween decorating, and eventually, Thanksgiving, but one of our best-kept secrets is to search Labor Day sales for Christmas decorations. You’ll find big markdowns during the offseason, and better yet, the earlier you start planning for Christmas, the more likely you are to stay organized and on track—you know, before you get swept up in all the school functions, soccer practice, and other holidays that come before it.

Shop Christmas decoration deals this Labor Day weekend to get a head start on holiday prep—months in advance. Keep reading for shop-worthy Labor Day weekend sales on Christmas decor at Amazon, Wayfair, Target, and more.

Best Labor Day Deals on Christmas Decorations

Yaheetech Pre-lit Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree

Target

This artificial Christmas spruce is made from fire-resistant PVC branches and tips that are covered in white flocking. It’s 47.5 inches by 78 inches with hinged branches that easily fold out, and it is prefixed with 250 warm white lights total. The tree stand is foldable, too, for convenient storage.

Costway 7-Foot Snow Flocked Christmas Tree

Target

Now 63 percent off ahead of the holidays, this 7-footer is trimmed with artificial pine cones, red berries, and glittery flocking. It’s made from 100 percent PVC material that is odorless and flame-retardant, and it features 1,014 branch tips total.



Courtly Check Deer Head Candelabra

Mackenzie Childs



It's rare to catch MacKenzie-Childs holiday decor on sale, especially with the holiday season around the corner. Still, we kept our eyes peeled, and finally found this stag candleholder for 32 percent off. At 15 by 21 inches, this handmade resin deer head holds four tapered candles in its gold antlers, making a beautiful centerpiece for winter and holiday tablescapes.

9-Foot Flocked Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 650 Warm White Lights

Wayfair

With realistic-looking needles that are covered in snowy flocking, this 9-foot tree is incredibly lifelike. Throughout its four sections of metal-hinged branches, there are 650 built-in, stay-lit LED lights that give the tree a warm, steady white glow. It also comes with a metal tree stand.

Ivenf Christmas Decorations Outdoor Sign Set

Amazon

Switch out your year-round porch “welcome” sign for one with a holiday theme. This set of two outdoor signs features a red buffalo plaid background, small, white snowflakes, and the words “Merry Christmas.” Each fabric banner is 71 inches long (although the attached hanger makes it 81 inches total), and they’re meant to be displayed on either side of the front door.

Glitzhome 35-Inch Galvanized Ski Porch Decoration

Amazon

This is a porch decoration that can stay up well beyond Christmas. Perfect for the whole winter season, these decorative skis are made from wood and metal. There’s a hemp lanyard attached to a sawtooth hanger on the back, so you can easily hang the set from a tree, on a door, in a window, or on the porch. It can also lean up against the side of the house, or something sturdy that will keep it up.

Almerton Decorative Bell

Wayfair

Take a farmhouse approach to Christmas this season with decorative sleigh bells. The iron pole holds 12 bells total, with varying sizes including 4.5 by 10.3 inches, 3.7 by 8.5 inches, and 3.3 by 7.3 inches. Each of the sizes are punctuated by others, so they fall at different heights. It gives the piece a more uneven, varied look that feels organic and calculatedly disorganized. Each bell hangs from the metal pipe by jute wire for even more homey, bohemian charm. Display it over the mantle, a console table, or on the stove hood.

The Holiday Aisle 101-Piece Holiday Shaped Ornament Set

Wayfair

Snag this 101-piece ornament set while it’s still 50 percent off, because we can’t see this deal lasting long. Each piece in the set has muted, neutral, metallic tones—like silver, gold, copper, and bronze—and fits the woodland theme. It includes bells, wooden houses, stars, woodland animals, a wooden garland, pom-poms, and an LED tree topper. It also comes with 30 hooks for the ornaments without string.

Starburst Tree Topper

Balsam Hill

With a paper mache tree topper, the risk of the star falling and breaking is next to none. Its soft and naturally textured material gives it an earthy, organic feel, and it’s not hard to guess that it is crafted by hand. Available in either white or gold, the tree topper measures 3 by 12 inches.

Farmhouse Christmas Ornament Set

Balsam Hill

Every tree needs a base ornament set, as in that first “base” layer of decorations. This 25-piece set features blue, red, gold, and light green ornaments that set the color palette and tone for the rest of the tree. The different styles include bells, spindles, and arabesque ornaments—all of which are made of mouth-blown glass and measure 4 by 7.75 inches.

Lit Metallic Ornament

Balsam Hill

The only ornament that doesn’t go on the Christmas tree, this outdoor porch decoration is 22 by 24 inches. Crafted from resin, it requires batteries and has a built-in timer that automatically programs the lights, which are nestled into each diamond in the pattern, to stay on for six hours, and then off for 18.

Northlight 24-Inch Unlit Canadian Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath

Target

It’s so hard to find lifelike faux wreaths (and garland and trees) out there—especially if you don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars. This 24-inch Canadian Pine pick does a pretty convincing job for the price. It’s unlit, too, which gives you the freedom to decide if you want to put on lights yourself, or keep it natural.

Mina Victory Light Up House Holiday Square Throw Pillow

Target

This is no ordinary throw pillow! Handmade from velvet-soft polyester, this 18-by-18-inch square pillow actually requires two AA batteries to turn its lights on. When lit, a soft candlelight-like glow exudes from each of the house windows. It makes a charming addition to the sofa or an accent chair.

Outdoor Letters to Santa Mailbox

Balsam Hill

Both decorative and functional, families with little ones might see this decor as more of a direct line to Santa Claus. Measuring 36 inches high, this polyresin mailbox has a workable hatch where kids can drop off their letters to Santa. It can be used either indoors or outdoors.

The Holiday Aisle Reindeer Stocking

Wayfair

Handmade from New Zealand wool and a cotton velvet backing, this 18-by-11-inch stocking is quite the find. It has a charming, needlepoint construction that will have guests wondering if you embroidered it yourself, and a loop from which to hang it. Buy a few to dangle from the mantle, or use it as a standalone decoration.

The Twillery Co. Faux 28-Inch Wreath

Wayfair

Definitely one of the more realistic-looking faux wreaths available at Wayfair, this one is 28 by 28 inches, and features extremely fine faux needles that feather out, like real pine. It’s also outfitted with different-sized pine cones throughout, and its bendable stems allow you to shape and fluff it as you prefer. Hang it on a door, on the wall, or place it on the dining room table as a centerpiece.

