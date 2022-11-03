Holidays & Occasions Christmas Christmas At Biltmore Begins With Annual Tree-Raising Ceremony Crews hoisted the 35-foot, 3,000-pound Fraser fir into place yesterday. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Biltmore Company It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Biltmore! Biltmore’s iconic tree-raising—one of the most beloved holiday traditions in the South—took place yesterday, marking the beginning of the Christmas season, not just in Asheville, but across the country. After months of planning and anticipation, 50 staff members successfully hoisted the 35-foot, 3,000-pound Fraser fir into its spot in the Banquet Hall, where it will reside as the estate's grand holiday centerpiece. Biltmore Company The annual arrival of the tree via horse-drawn carriage has historically been a popular event for visitors. For the past two years, however, the event was closed to the public due and streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the estate hosted a media-only event before opening hours. A short documentary about the tree-raising premieres this evening, Thursday, November 3rd at 6 p.m. EST on Biltmore's Facebook and YouTube pages. This year's Christmas at Biltmore will begin November 4 and runs through January 8. Visitors can choose between two magical experiences: the Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration house tour (ticket prices start at $99) and the Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime house tour (ticket prices start at $119). Guests on both tours are invited to enjoy Biltmore's world-class décor featuring 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland, 150 traditional poinsettias, and so much more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Biltmore.com/Christmas. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit