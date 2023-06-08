Will The Cast Of “This Is Us” Reunite For A Movie In The Future?

If you miss the Pearson family drama, you’re not alone. Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson on the beloved series, told People that she “desperately” misses the show, too. Luckily, there may be a solution—a This Is Us movie.

While she was in Nashville, the actor, singer, and children’s book author talked to Entertainment Tonight about a possible reunion. "I would [be down]," Metz told the outlet. "I'm like, where would it be set?"

While it doesn’t sound like the film is imminent, Metz doesn’t rule it out. "I mean, anything's possible," she continued. "I think everybody wants to see it. Every single time I see someone they're like, 'We wish the show was still on.' I'm like, 'Me too.' "

This isn’t the first time the idea of a This Is Us movie has been dangled before fans. Back in 2022, when the show was nearing its final episode, show creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman said a movie was a distinct possibility. "I say no to nothing. I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me and that whatever I do next I'm going to hate in comparison to this show and these actors," Fogelman joked. "So, I say no to nothing."

As fans wait to see if a movie actually happens, there is plenty to keep up with thanks to the show’s large cast, many of whom have moved on for now, to other projects. But clearly they are still very much in touch as evident on social media. Metz recently posted a photo with her co stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson with the hashtag “#stillus.”

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown also posted recently, declaring “R&B is forever‼️”

We are very hopeful that we will get to see this family reunited on screen soon!