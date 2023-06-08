Will The Cast Of “This Is Us” Reunite For A Movie In The Future?

Chrissy Metz sure hopes so.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023
This Is Us Production Still
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

If you miss the Pearson family drama, you’re not alone. Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson on the beloved series, told People that she “desperately” misses the show, too. Luckily, there may be a solution—a This Is Us movie. 

While she was in Nashville, the actor, singer, and children’s book author talked to Entertainment Tonight about a possible reunion. "I would [be down]," Metz told the outlet. "I'm like, where would it be set?"

While it doesn’t sound like the film is imminent, Metz doesn’t rule it out. "I mean, anything's possible," she continued. "I think everybody wants to see it. Every single time I see someone they're like, 'We wish the show was still on.' I'm like, 'Me too.' "

This isn’t the first time the idea of a This Is Us movie has been dangled before fans. Back in 2022, when the show was nearing its final episode, show creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman said a movie was a distinct possibility. "I say no to nothing. I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me and that whatever I do next I'm going to hate in comparison to this show and these actors," Fogelman joked. "So, I say no to nothing."

As fans wait to see if a movie actually happens, there is plenty to keep up with thanks to the show’s large cast, many of whom have moved on for now, to other projects. But clearly they are still very much in touch as evident on social media. Metz recently posted a photo with her co stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson with the hashtag “#stillus.”

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown also posted recently, declaring “R&B is forever‼️”

We are very hopeful that we will get to see this family reunited on screen soon!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
This Is Us Cast
Could a 'This Is Us' Reunion Movie Be in Our Future?
Steel Magnolias Cast at Premiere
17 Facts About 'Steel Magnolias' Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season
Nikki DeLoach And Andrew Walker Are Back In "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season"
Morning stretch
150 Good Morning Quotes To Start Your Day Right
Erin Krakow on set of The Wedding Cottage
Florida Native Erin Krakow Talks New Hallmark Movie, “The Wedding Cottage”
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Officially Has a Country Music Record Deal
Baby Burying Dad in Sand at the Beach
55 Father's Day Instagram Captions To Celebrate Dad
Haig Point Lighthouse
Preserving Paradise On Daufuskie Island
James Denton and Teri Hatcher in Formal Attire
Nashville Native James Denton Talks About Reuniting With Teri Hatcher for Hallmark's 'A Kiss Before Christmas'
Sisters posing for a photo
100 Sister Quotes That Celebrate Sisterly Love
Two Friends Laughing Smiling Together
93 Instagram Captions To Honor Your Best Friends
Father’s Day Quotes
75 Best Father's Day Quotes For Dad
Sally Field and Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias
Julia Roberts Wasn't the Original Actor Cast as Shelby in Steel Magnolias
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Santa
"Three Wise Men And A Baby" Is Hallmark’s Perfect Gift To Fans
Britt Rentschler
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Lea Thompson in Halston Dress
Lea Thompson Shares Details of Vintage Couture Dress She Wears in Hallmark's 'Next Stop Christmas'