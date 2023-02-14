Chrissy Metz Pens Children’s Book About Talking To God

Chrissy Metz drew on her deep faith for her first children’s book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You.

The This Is Us star partnered with her boyfriend, songwriter Bradley Collins, on the illustrated book which features a parent praying for their child.

“The inspiration was to provide a relatable, simplified version of what has helped us in our life, which is having a relationship with God and being able to pray to and with Him,” Metz told Publishers Weekly. “We wrote it for any reader who was curious about how to talk or pray to God or to their higher power. It can be very overwhelming, this very big concept of, ‘Who is God? How do I talk to Him?’”

Metz, who taught preschool before finding success as an actress, said she has a unique perspective on young children.

“I felt like I understand [kids] in a different way than people who haven't taught preschoolers. Kids are such visual learners, so the illustrations were so important,” the Florida native explained. “Lisa Fields, our illustrator, really nailed the tenderness, but also the emotion behind every single animal.”

The musical couple also collaborated on a collection of lullabies called "Prayed for This Day," inspired by the book.

“My grandmother always said that singing is like praying twice. And I just thought that was appropriate. And then we were just doing instrumental for the audiobook I read, and then the words and the song sort of just fell out," Metz told Today. "We wrote 10 songs in like 4 days, which is unheard of for both of us.”

When I Talk to God, I Talk About You is available now.