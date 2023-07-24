Chris And Morgane Stapleton Surprise Young Fan With Rare Backstage Invitation

Talk about a dream come true.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on July 24, 2023
Country music’s most enigmatic superstar recently granted a rare meet-and-greet with a young fan. 

Everyone knows that you’re more likely to find Chris Stapleton volunteering in a disaster zone than mingling backstage or giving interviews. But every once in a while, the crooner surprises us. 

Take his July 14 tour stop in Virginia Beach, for example. Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, were performing at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater when they noticed a young girl holding up a sign that read: "Will you take a picture with me?" 

In response to the simple yet effective sign, the Stapletons sent members of their team into the crowd to invite her and her grandmother, Von, backstage. 

In the first in a series of TikTok videos from that night, Lily and her grandmother can be seen waiting patiently for the couple to arrive. Lily springs from her chair as soon as the Stapletons entered the room.

“Did you make that sign?” asked Morgane, to which Lily replied, “Yes,” before holding out a guitar pick she received at the concert.

"Well. We saw your sign, and we said, ‘We’ve gotta do that,’” Morgane explained. 

The Stapletons, who have four children of their own, appeared more than comfortable conversing with the youngster. In addition to posing for photos, Chris even signed her setlist and boots.

In the comments, Von confirmed that the couple was “genuine,” noting that they chatted with her and Lily for a while. “Such awesome people!” she wrote.

And an awesome memory for a sweet little girl.

