Chris Stapleton Helped Staff Clean After Winning Entertainer Of The Year At ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton is as humble as they come.

Hours after he was presented with the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2023 ACM Awards, the Kentucky native was spotted not out celebrating, but helping with the post-show cleanup effort.

As his fellow country stars trickled out of Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday night, Stapleton managed to get his hands on a leaf blower being used to remove confetti that had collected near the stage.

Getty Images photographer John Shearer was still in the main room when the impromptu moment occurred. According to Billboard, Stapleton and his team were leaving when the crooner volunteered his assistance to the cleanup crew. Shearer snapped a candid photo of Stapleton—still dressed in a suit jacket, jeans, and his signature cowboy hat—with a leaf blower in hand.

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Stapleton shared the photo on social media along with a quote from one of Lainey Wilson’s acceptance speeches that night, writing “If you’re gonna be a dreamer, you better be a doer,” alongside the black-and-white pic.

This kind of behavior from Stapleton should come as no surprise to his fans. Last year he raised more than $1 million for Kentucky charities and made headlines for his on-the-ground efforts to help rebuild after the state experienced deadly flooding.

Stapleton’s own acceptance speech from that night was as down to earth as you’d expect.

“I’m shocked, truly. By any imaginable metric, I don’t deserve this,” he said. “There are so many other great people in this category. I get up there and try to play music every night. I write songs and make records and I never thought of myself as someone who would win this award.”

Now that’s what we call a role model.

