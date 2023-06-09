Chick-fil-A Is Testing A New Chicken Sandwich In Kentucky

Hold onto your buns, y’all! Chick-fil-A is testing out a new grilled chicken sandwich in two lucky U.S. cities.

Chick-fil-A diners in Indianapolis and Lexington, Kentucky, are invited to try the new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. Delivering sweet and smoky flavors, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is inspired by the nostalgia of summer barbecues. It features a lemon-and-herb marinated chicken breast that’s been expertly grilled for a “tender and juicy backyard-smoky taste.”

The sandwich is topped with pepper jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, and served on a buttered and toasted maple-flavored brioche bun.

OK, we're going to need to plan a trip to Lexington ASAP!

Chick-fil-A

“Throughout my childhood, I always loved maple syrup, so I was thrilled to incorporate it into our newest chicken entrée, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich,” Christy Cook, a Chick-fil-A chef and the creator of the new sandwich, said in a news release. “The sweetness of the maple syrup complements the smoky flavors of the grilled chicken and the hint of spice from the pepper jack cheese and pickles. Perfect for enjoying on any summer adventure, we hope customers enjoy this latest take on our grilled chicken sandwich!”

Check your Chick-fil-A app or contact your local restaurant to find out if it will be serving the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich this summer.

