Chick-fil-A Reverses Course, Decides To Keep Healthy Side Item

Well folks, you spoke, and Chick-fil-A listened.

Just a few days after the restaurant chain’s decision to pull the side salad from menus resulted in serious backlash, Chick-fil-A has announced that they’re reversing course, and will continue to serve the small side of greens at participating locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A announced the removal of the longtime side in March, explaining the “difficult” decision as an effort to “simplify” the menu.

“For our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times, we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu,” a company statement explained.

But fans of the chain who appreciate a little roughage with their chicken and waffle fries wouldn’t stand for it. Fortunately, their complaints were heard by the powers that be.

“At Chick-fil-A, our guests come first. Based on feedback, we have decided not to proceed with removing our side salad from the menu,” Chick-fil-A Inc. told Southern Living in a statement.

“We will continue serving the item at participating restaurant locations and hope customers continue to enjoy this menu offering.”

The redemption of the side salad isn't the only thing Chick-fil-A fans have to celebrate this spring. After a six-year hiatus, the Georgia-based chain is bringing back watermelon mint lemonade at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Enjoy those salads, y’all—you earned them!