Chick-fil-A Is Removing Another Side Item From Their Menu

Chick-fil-A is shaking things up on their menu again. After taking their coleslaw off the menu, now the chicken purveyor is saying farewell to its side salad.

That’s right, the side salad is no longer going to be an option for those hoping to get a little green in their diet. Chick-fil-A confirmed to the folks at food site, The Takeout, that starting April 3, the side salad will no longer be an option at their outposts across the South and the U.S.

“Serving guests is at the heart of all we do at Chick-fil-A. In order for our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu,” the company said in a statement to The Takeout.

However, to make up for that loss of vegetables, the chain is “increasing the size of the Kale Crunch Side on our menu to a large, which may be an alternative for some guests.” In addition to the Kale Crunch, there are plenty of other salads still on the menu, including the Market Salad, packed with fruit and veg, a Spicy Southwestern take with cheese and beans, and a chicken-and-egg-filled Cobb.

While eating vegetables is always healthy, it’s not like most of us go to Chick-fil-A for the side salad anyway, especially when there are waffle fries on the menu. Plus, customers can get their veggies in the chain’s new cauliflower sandwich. There are still a few other options for your side if fries aren’t your thing. We happen to love the mac and cheese. But if you are really looking for a lighter option to compliment your nuggets, there is still a fruit cup!