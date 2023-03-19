Chick-fil-A Is Raising The Number Of Rewards Points Necessary For Members To Earn Freebies

Say it isn’t so!

Published on March 19, 2023
Sorry, but you’re going to have to eat (and spend) a little more to earn your freebies from Chick-fil-A.  

While the chain isn’t raising their prices, per se, it will take folks a little longer to rack up enough points to cash in for those tasty nuggets. Like Chipotle, Starbucks, and Dunkin' before them, starting April 4, 2023, Chick-fil-A is increasing the number of rewards points necessary for Chick-fil-A One members to earn their treats.

As you have probably noticed, prices are going up everywhere. That impacts not only your Harris-Teeter grocery bill and your trip to Home Depot, but also how much Chick-fil-A has to spend on turning their lemons into lemonade. They are passing those increased costs to members. "The decision was a part of a regular evaluation process that takes into account different market conditions and costs to our business," Chick-fil-A told Insider. "As a result, on April 4, some of the point values required to redeem certain rewards will increase. We are confident our Chick-fil-A One membership program will continue to deliver great value to our guests."

It’s not all bad news, though. The beloved chicken chain is giving their loyal customers a little bit of a boost. Starting in April, more entrees and treats will be eligible for point redemption, including waffle fries (500 points), chicken nuggets (600 points) sausage biscuit (700 points), chicken noodle soup (1,200 points), and an entree meal deal (2,500 points). 

Plus, rewards members at every tier will receive a birthday reward like a Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, or Icedream Cup.

