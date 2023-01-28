Chick-fil-A Has Announced Their Most Ordered Entree Of 2022

When it comes to Chick-fil-A, their waffle fries cannot be beat. The crispy potato treats have been the fast-food chain’s most popular menu item for years—and for good reason! That deep-fried side is downright delicious. But despite what your toddler (or post-Happy Hour self) might hope, waffle friends are not an entree. So what was the most ordered Chick-fil-A entree last year? Just a little something that has been on the menu for almost 60 years.

That’s right, it’s the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, which topped the list for most ordered Chick-fil-A entree for the second year in a row. Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy created the recipe for the perfect Chick-fil-A sandwich back in 1964. The sandwich was first served to staff working at the restaurant and then Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy kept tinkering with the recipe. When it was finally perfected the secret recipe to his standards, it was given to customers at The Dwarf House® (originally named the Dwarf Grill), which fans know was the original name of Chick-fil-A. The sandwich has more or less been the same ever since and customers just can’t get enough.

Serve it up with a Frosted Coke, some waffle fries, a splash of your favorite sauce, and the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich makes a perfect easy meal. Sounds like dinner plans are taken care of for tonight.