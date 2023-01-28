News Local News Chick-fil-A Has Announced Their Most Ordered Entree Of 2022 By Melissa Locker Melissa Locker Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor/Getty Images When it comes to Chick-fil-A, their waffle fries cannot be beat. The crispy potato treats have been the fast-food chain’s most popular menu item for years—and for good reason! That deep-fried side is downright delicious. But despite what your toddler (or post-Happy Hour self) might hope, waffle friends are not an entree. So what was the most ordered Chick-fil-A entree last year? Just a little something that has been on the menu for almost 60 years. That’s right, it’s the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, which topped the list for most ordered Chick-fil-A entree for the second year in a row. Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy created the recipe for the perfect Chick-fil-A sandwich back in 1964. The sandwich was first served to staff working at the restaurant and then Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy kept tinkering with the recipe. When it was finally perfected the secret recipe to his standards, it was given to customers at The Dwarf House® (originally named the Dwarf Grill), which fans know was the original name of Chick-fil-A. The sandwich has more or less been the same ever since and customers just can’t get enough. Serve it up with a Frosted Coke, some waffle fries, a splash of your favorite sauce, and the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich makes a perfect easy meal. Sounds like dinner plans are taken care of for tonight. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit