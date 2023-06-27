Chick-fil-A’s Little Blue Menu Is Launching A Food Truck This Summer

If you want to be in the inner circle of Chick-fil-A’s latest and greatest, we have exciting news: Little Blue Menu, the beloved chicken giant’s innovative kitchen brand, is launching a brand-new food truck that will test menu items in Louisville, Kentucky, for a limited time this summer.

Little Blue Menu was piloted as a food delivery service in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021 and took its name from the blue paper menu that Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy used at his first restaurant, the Dwarf Grill (now Dwarf House) in 1946. Truett was known to tweak his menu after various customer requests—a vision that has shaped the experimental Little Blue Menu.

“Little Blue Menu was built upon Truett’s passion to give customers more of what they want,” said L.J. Yankosky, Senior Director of Chick-fil-A’s Beyond the Restaurant team.

Little Blue Menu

Chick-fil-A has confirmed that the Little Blue Menu food truck will serve French fries, cookies, and traditional bone-in wings developed by chefs at the Atlanta-based fast-food chain. “We’re looking forward to serving Louisville customers the same high-quality chicken and genuine hospitality that they’ve come to expect from Chick-fil-A,” a press release from the company stated.

Here’s the kicker: The fried, battered wings—an eight-count made with Chick-fil-A’s high-quality chicken—are served undressed with the option of five sauces and seasonings. Customers can load up their wings with as much seasoning as their hearts desire, choosing from Ranch, Buffalo, Sweet Chili Sauce, Lemon Pepper, and Sriracha Garlic. (Sweet Chili-Lemon Pepper and Buffalo Ranch sound like great combinations, too!)

If you’d like to snag some of these (very) limited-time wings, you can visit the Little Blue Menu food truck at the Oxmoor Center shopping mall in Louisville (7900 Shelbyville Road), where it will be parked for three months—opening date still to be determined. Following Little Blue Menu’s stint at Oxmoor Mall, the food truck will venture out to share wings with Chick-fil-A fans in other parts of Kentucky. You can follow along with the truck’s location on the Little Blue Menu Facebook page and Instagram profile.

Little Blue Menu, could we request a comeback of the Chicken Salad Sandwich on the food truck, pretty please?