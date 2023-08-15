Food and Recipes Chick-fil-A Rolls Out Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich Alongside New Seasonal Milkshake Oh, happy day! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2023 Photo: Chick-fil-A Following a year of research and experimentation, Chick-fil-A is ready to release its first spin on the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich nationwide. Today, the chain introduced the forthcoming Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, a mouthwatering combination of classic Chick-fil-A flavors with a “sweet and subtly spicy kick.” The bold new offering features an original Chick-fil-A filet, topped with creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños, and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey. Seriously, pinch us. "We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet, and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients," Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A chef and creator of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, said in a news release. "With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love.” Chick-fil-A But wait, there’s more! The beloved Georgia-based chicken chain is also unveiling a new seasonal milkshake. Ready your straws for the Caramel Crumble Milkshake, a deliciously drinkable dessert with creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream, blondie crumbles, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Both menu items will be available nationwide beginning Monday, August 28, while supplies last. Enjoy! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit