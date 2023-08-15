Chick-fil-A Rolls Out Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich Alongside New Seasonal Milkshake

Following a year of research and experimentation, Chick-fil-A is ready to release its first spin on the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich nationwide.

Today, the chain introduced the forthcoming Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, a mouthwatering combination of classic Chick-fil-A flavors with a “sweet and subtly spicy kick.” The bold new offering features an original Chick-fil-A filet, topped with creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños, and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Seriously, pinch us.

"We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet, and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients," Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A chef and creator of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, said in a news release. "With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love.”

But wait, there’s more! The beloved Georgia-based chicken chain is also unveiling a new seasonal milkshake. Ready your straws for the Caramel Crumble Milkshake, a deliciously drinkable dessert with creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream, blondie crumbles, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Both menu items will be available nationwide beginning Monday, August 28, while supplies last.

Enjoy!