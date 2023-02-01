Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays Are Back For Valentine's Day

They're back, y'all! The fan-favorite heart-shaped trays are back at Chick-fil-A for Valentine's Day.

Whether the way to that special someone's heart is sweet or savory, it just became a whole lot easier to put a smile on their face. Chick-fil-A is offering their 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis, six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves in the adorable silver and red trays.

No Valentine? No problem! They also make perfect gifts for coworkers, first responders, and yourself… obviously.

The heart-shaped trays will be available at participating restaurants, as well as via delivery where available, for a limited time (until February 25), or while supplies last. Check the Chick-fil-A App or contact your local restaurant to confirm availability.

Sending love from afar this year? You can make someone's day by sending a Chick-fil-A eGift Card. You know, nothing says "I love you" like treating someone to their morning coffee, afternoon snack, or a night off from cooking.

Now if you'll excuse us, we've got a Chick-fil-A craving to satisfy.

