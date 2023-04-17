News Chick-fil-A Surprises North Carolina Employee With $50,000 College Scholarship Malcolm Jones, the oldest of 11 children, is a first-generation college student. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on April 17, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Chick-fil-A Malcolm Jones thought he was helping film a commercial at North Carolina Chick-fil-A where he works last month, when he found out that the production was actually for him. On March 23, cameras rolled as Malcolm was presented with a life-changing scholarship. Malcolm, a first-generation college student and the oldest of 11 children, was recognized with the Eddie White Servant Leadership Award for $50,000—the largest scholarship in Chick-fil-A history. The one-time award is named for Chick-fil-A’s first scholarship recipient, Eddie White, and given in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration college scholarship. Out of all the applicants in the country, Malcolm was the only one chosen for double the usual $25,000 scholarship. "Never have they ever given away a $50,000 scholarship," Christy Proctor, owner of the Wilson Chick-fil-A, told WTVD. "So, Malcolm is the first and because it was for a 50th-anniversary celebration, he'll probably be the last." Chick-fil-A "I'll be a first-generation college student," Malcolm told the local news outlet. "I'll be the first one to step on campus and be able to break the generational curse. I applied originally to High Point University and that was like my hurdle there because tuition for me and my family and our situation is kind of expensive. So, I was willing to go to a different college to try to lessen that burden." Thanks to the $50,000 scholarship, Malcolm can now attend High Point University where he plans to study elementary teaching. “I am inspired to become a rock star educator, just like my second-grade teacher,” he wrote in his scholarship application. “I dream of a life of service and leaving a legacy that will continue long after I’m gone.” That second grade teacher, Gail Mahan, was there to help present Malcolm with the award. "I cried when I got the call," she told WTVD. "I was just so proud of him. Malcolm just loved learning and it was so easy to engage him." Congratulations, Malcolm! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit