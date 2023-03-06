Chick-fil-A Brings Texas Woman To Tears With Special Gift After The Death Of Her Dog

When Sarah Massey found out that it was time to say goodbye to her dog Mollie, she decided to give her best friend of more than 12 years “the best last day possible.” For the 14-year-old blue heeler mix, that meant Chick-fil-A nuggets.

In a tearful video posted to her Instagram page on January 26, Massey explained that Mollie’s last day needed to involve Chick-fil-A nuggets “because they’re her favorite and it’s the only thing that she’ll actually eat right now.”

Sarah Massey

She ordered 30 chicken nuggets with no sauce and explained to the cashier they were for her dog, who was scheduled to be put down the next day. When Massey got to the window to pay, they told her “don’t worry about it, we took care of it today because we know this has been really hard.”

Massey said she began sobbing as she realized that there would be no charge for Mollie’s last nuggets.

Massey, an intensive care nurse at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, thanked Chick-fil-A and tagged them in her video, which ended with a clip of her hand-feeding Mollie the nuggets she loved so much.

A few days later, Massey received an Instagram message from Chick-fil-A instructing her to be on the lookout for a delivery. After a few weeks, a box arrived. Inside was a custom painting of Mollie along with a heartfelt, handwritten note from Chick-fil-A.

“It showed up one day after work and I thought maybe we just got a little Chick-fil-A cow and some gift cards or something. But I opened their letter and just instantly started crying, saying that there was a painting of my dog in this box,” Massey said in a recent interview with Today. “I don’t even have words for it, just the absolute kindness and thoughtfulness for somebody to do something like that for a person they don’t even know.”

She shared a video of her opening the package on Instagram and reading the sweet note.

“We’re so sorry for your loss, and we are honored to have been a part of Mollie’s life,” the letter reads. “We hope this painting of her brings you comfort. It was signed, “Your friends at Chick-fil-A.”

Massey told Today that the painting will always hold a special place in her heart.

“I don’t know how to explain it but it was sad but it was happy at the same time,” she said. “I never expected anything like this."

