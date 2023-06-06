Spicy Breakfast Sandwich Makes Triumphant Return To Chick-fil-A Menus Nationwide

Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice! After a seven-year hiatus, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit is back and ready to heat up a menu near you.

The breakfast sandwich was removed from menus to make room for other items in 2016. Thanks to popular demand, the fan-favorite entree will make its permanent return to Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide starting Monday, June 12, 2023.

“It may be a simple breakfast item, but it definitely isn’t boring,” the company said in a statement. “Although just two components: a classic Chick-fil-A buttermilk biscuit and a breakfast portion of boneless breast of chicken, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit gives the ultimate wake up call to your palate.”

Chick-fil-A’s biscuits are made fresh every day and take longer to prepare than any other item on the menu. To have enough for everyone, Chick-fil-A workers start hand-rolling biscuit dough very early in the morning, sometimes before 5:30 a.m.

“Several batches of biscuits are made fresh throughout the morning, hot and ready to serve until breakfast ends,” the Georgia-based chain explained. “When one tray is removed from the oven, another is immediately placed inside. The result is a biscuit that’s tender and flaky, yet sturdy enough to house the spicy filet. So, as you sink your teeth into the buttery layers, take a minute to appreciate the TLC given to your morning meal.”

Want even more flavor to kickstart your morning? Chick-fil-A suggests spreading honey on the spicy breaded chicken filet.

Enjoy, y’all!

