Spicy Breakfast Sandwich Makes Triumphant Return To Chick-fil-A Menus Nationwide

After a seven-year absence, this fan-favorite breakfast sandwich is back nationwide.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023
Chick-fil-a Spicy Chicken Biscuit
Photo:

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice! After a seven-year hiatus, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit is back and ready to heat up a menu near you.

The breakfast sandwich was removed from menus to make room for other items in 2016. Thanks to popular demand, the fan-favorite entree will make its permanent return to Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide starting Monday, June 12, 2023.  

“It may be a simple breakfast item, but it definitely isn’t boring,” the company said in a statement. “Although just two components: a classic Chick-fil-A buttermilk biscuit and a breakfast portion of boneless breast of chicken, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit gives the ultimate wake up call to your palate.”

Chick-fil-A’s biscuits are made fresh every day and take longer to prepare than any other item on the menu. To have enough for everyone, Chick-fil-A workers start hand-rolling biscuit dough very early in the morning, sometimes before 5:30 a.m.

“Several batches of biscuits are made fresh throughout the morning, hot and ready to serve until breakfast ends,” the Georgia-based chain explained. “When one tray is removed from the oven, another is immediately placed inside. The result is a biscuit that’s tender and flaky, yet sturdy enough to house the spicy filet. So, as you sink your teeth into the buttery layers, take a minute to appreciate the TLC given to your morning meal.”

Want even more flavor to kickstart your morning? Chick-fil-A suggests spreading honey on the spicy breaded chicken filet.

Enjoy, y’all!

