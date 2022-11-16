South Carolina Man Uses Chick-fil-A Points To Buy 500 Chicken Sandwiches For Children’s Hospital

A generous South Carolina man is using his surplus of Chick-fil-A rewards points to donate 500 chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands, WIS-TV reports.

“I‘m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s hospital,” Columbia’s Gable Burnett told the local news station. “I look forward to serving patients at Prisma, helping to put a smile on their faces by providing them with food from one of my favorite restaurants.”

The Chick-fil-A on Bush River Road is supplementing his donation with 500 waffle potato chips and chocolate chunk cookies. Burnett and the franchise operator, Laurel Garcia, plan to deliver the meals in person on Friday afternoon.

“When Gable told me he wanted to donate all of his points to help patients at Prisma, we were inspired to get involved as well,” Garcia told WIS-TV. “We’re honored to play a small role in Gable’s amazing act of care in our community.”

Chick-fil-A’s One app is a tiered membership program that allows customers to earn points every time they order. It’s safe to say that Burnett is a frequent customer of the chicken chain!

