Chick-fil-A Wants Customers To Monitor For 'Fraudulent Activity' On Its Mobile App

If you’ve ordered a classic chicken sandwich with a side of waffle fries and a lemonade or whatever your favorite order happens to be via a Chick-fil-A One account recently, the company wants you to be mindful of possible fraudulent activity.



Chick-fil-A HQ informed customers of suspected "fraudulent activity" on some customers' mobile app accounts, Fox Business reports. "Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers' Chick-fil-A One accounts," the company said in a statement shared on social media. "While we are still investigating what happened and how certain customers became subject to this fraudulent activity, this is not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A Inc.'s internal systems."

"Chick-fil-A is committed to protecting our customer's data and we are working quickly to resolve the issue,” the statement continued. “Please reach out to Chick-fil-A CARES online or by calling 1-866-232-2040 to report any suspicious account activity."

The company is working on determining the source of the suspicious activity, but wants its customers to know that it wasn’t hacked and its internal systems were not compromised. While they are getting to the root of the problem, they have taken steps to ensure everyone’s accounts are secure and the data is safe. That said, per Fox Business, the company does recommend changing the password to your Chick-fil-A one account.