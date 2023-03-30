Chick-fil-A Bringing Back Watermelon Mint Lemonade After 6 Year Absence

Sip, sip, hooray!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on March 30, 2023
Chick fil A Watermelon Mint Lemonade
Photo:

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice! After a six-year hiatus and just in time for spring, Watermelon Mint Lemonade is back and is on its way to a menu near you.

Resurrected by popular demand, this beloved seasonal beverage will make its return to Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide starting Monday, April 3.  And this time, it’s coming with variations.

The popular Watermelon Mint Lemonade will be joined by three new additions: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea. All four drinks will be available for a limited time. 

Chick fil A watermelon mint drinks

Chick-fil-A

"Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a news release. “Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor.” 

  • Watermelon Mint Lemonade: Hints of watermelon and mint flavors add the finishing touch to Chick-fil-A Lemonade, which features three simple ingredients: real lemon juice, cane sugar and water. “This beverage makes for a citrusy celebration whether ordered with Regular or Diet Lemonade,” its description boasts.
  • Watermelon Mint Sunjoy: Described as “equal parts tart and sweet,” this drink combines Chick-fil-A Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea with watermelon and mint flavors to create a “new special twist on a classic beverage.”
  • Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade: “Sippable and scoopable,” this treat combines the Watermelon Mint Lemonade with Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert.  
  • Watermelon Mint Iced Tea: The watermelon and mint flavors add a refreshing taste to freshly-brewed Iced Tea. For a sweeter sip, guests can order it sweetened with real cane sugar. 

Enjoy, y’all!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Masters Azalea Cocktail
26 Vibrant Cocktail Recipes Made For Spring
Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea
Delicious Easter Punch Recipes (Without Alcohol) For Your Spring Menu
Blue Bell Ice Cream Licking Video
The Best Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavors Of All Time
Salty Dog Cocktail
53 Spirited Cocktail Recipes To Start The Party
Chick-fil-A Autumn Spice Milkshake
Chick-fil-A Introducing New Autumn Spice Milkshake Alongside Limited Return Of Beloved Spicy Sandwich
vodka cherry limeade
29 Big-Batch Summer Cocktails To Help Cool You Off
Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Biscuit
Chick-fil-A Heats Up Menus With New Lemonade Flavor and Return of Spicy Chicken Biscuit
Chick-fil-A Peach Milkshake
Chick-fil-A Officially Kicks Off Summer with Return of Peach Milkshake
Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade
Chick-fil-A Rolls Out New Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade Just in Time for Summer
peppermints martini
35 Christmas Cocktail Recipes We Love
Mini Shrimp Rolls
29 Graduation Party Recipes That Will Earn You Top Honors
Instant Pot Ribs
Recipes That Deserve A Spot On Your Fourth Of July Menu
JalapeÃ±o Cheese Straws
38 Crowd-Favorite Kentucky Derby Party Recipes
Chick-fil-A exterior
Secret Menu Alert! Former Chick-fil-A Employee Reveals You Can Order Frosted Sodas with Icedream
Easter Punch
24 Alcoholic Punch Recipes To Liven Up Any Party
Bourbon Cocktails Tout
25 Bourbon Cocktail Recipes That Are Basically Made for Southern Porch-Sipping