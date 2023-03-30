Chick-fil-A Bringing Back Watermelon Mint Lemonade After 6 Year Absence

Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice! After a six-year hiatus and just in time for spring, Watermelon Mint Lemonade is back and is on its way to a menu near you.

Resurrected by popular demand, this beloved seasonal beverage will make its return to Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide starting Monday, April 3. And this time, it’s coming with variations.

The popular Watermelon Mint Lemonade will be joined by three new additions: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea. All four drinks will be available for a limited time.

Chick-fil-A

"Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a news release. “Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor.”

Watermelon Mint Lemonade : Hints of watermelon and mint flavors add the finishing touch to Chick-fil-A Lemonade, which features three simple ingredients: real lemon juice, cane sugar and water. “This beverage makes for a citrusy celebration whether ordered with Regular or Diet Lemonade,” its description boasts.

: Hints of watermelon and mint flavors add the finishing touch to Chick-fil-A Lemonade, which features three simple ingredients: real lemon juice, cane sugar and water. “This beverage makes for a citrusy celebration whether ordered with Regular or Diet Lemonade,” its description boasts. Watermelon Mint Sunjoy : Described as “equal parts tart and sweet,” this drink combines Chick-fil-A Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea with watermelon and mint flavors to create a “new special twist on a classic beverage.”

: Described as “equal parts tart and sweet,” this drink combines Chick-fil-A Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea with watermelon and mint flavors to create a “new special twist on a classic beverage.” Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade : “Sippable and scoopable,” this treat combines the Watermelon Mint Lemonade with Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert.

: “Sippable and scoopable,” this treat combines the Watermelon Mint Lemonade with Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert. Watermelon Mint Iced Tea: The watermelon and mint flavors add a refreshing taste to freshly-brewed Iced Tea. For a sweeter sip, guests can order it sweetened with real cane sugar.

Enjoy, y’all!