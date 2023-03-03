National Park Service Announces Dates To See Cherry Blossoms At Their Peak

The National Park Service has announced its prediction for when the spring blooms will reach their most beautiful this year.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023

The arrival of cherry blossoms is one of the best (and most beautiful!) signs that winter is finally over and spring and warmer days are here. One of the best places to see that glorious display from Mother Nature is around the Tidal Basin in our nation’s capitol, where cherry trees were planted after Japan gifted them to the U.S. in 1912.

If you’re planning a trip to Washington, D.C. to see the cherry blossoms this year, you may want to aim for the end of March.

Cherry Blossoms DC

Al Drago/Getty Images

The National Park Service has just announced that it predicts those gorgeous blooms will peak between March 22-25. Peak bloom is defined as the point when 70 percent of the blossoms along the Tidal Basin have flowered, The Washington Post reports.

Before you book your trip, there may be a few more days to see the flowers at their peak. The Post’s own weather team, based in D.C., estimate the flowers will reach their peak bloom between March 25 and 29.

Why the difference in predictions? “[E]merging from the third-warmest winter on the record, this has been a particularly challenging year to read the trees and the project peak bloom,” Jeff Reinbold, Superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, told the Post. “Our natural resource manager likened the trees this year, our indicator tree, to a teenager. There’s a lot going on.” 

To cover their bases, the National Cherry Blossom Festival will kick off on March 20 with the opening ceremony slated for March 25. The fun will last until April 16 with more than 30 events, including a kite festival and a parade.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cherry Blossoms
How To Grow And Care For Cherry Blossom Trees
Charleston Wine + Food
11 Southern Events, Festivals, And Happenings Not To Miss This Spring
Eden Falls, Ar
17 Waterfalls In Arkansas That Will Make You Fall For The Natural State
D.C.
The Best Cherry Blossom Festivals And Destinations In The South
Cherry Blossoms D.C.
Watch the Cherry Blossoms in Real-Time at the National Mall in D.C. on the "Bloom Cam"
The Right Tree
4 Best Cherry Trees To Grow In The South
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
15 Festive Ways To Celebrate Christmas In Washington D.C.
Big Bend Hot Springs, Big Bend National Park
7 Natural Hot Springs In The South For A Good Soak
View from Longbranch
12 Southern Trips We Can't Wait To Plan For Next Year
Pink blossoms on an American Redbud tree.
How To Grow And Care For Redbuds
Macon, Georgia Cherry Blossom Festival
12 Lesser-Known Southern Destinations Our Editors Can't Wait To Visit In 2023
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Sarasota, Florida
7 Southern Gardens You Can Virtually Tour to Celebrate the Start of Spring
Little Palm Island Resort
10 Southern Spring Break Destinations Just For Grown Ups—Because Adults Deserve A Break Too
Raspberry Crepe Myrtle Tree
How To Grow And Care For Crepe Myrtle
Wakulla Springs State Park
The Best State Parks In Florida For A Sunny, Any-Season Escape
Decorated rustic lobby of Highlander Mountain House
Experience North Carolina’s Secret Winter Season