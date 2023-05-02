This Top-Rated Cheese Board Makes The Perfect Housewarming Gift—And It’s On Sale

Charcuterie boards are always a crowd pleaser at events and dinner parties, so a reliable cheese serving board is a must-have for every good Southern host. And right now, you can get this highly-rated option from ChefSofi for nearly half off thanks to a double discount. Just click the on-page coupon before checkout, and you can snag it for just $38 at Amazon.

The 13-inch platter is made of sturdy, water-resistant acacia wood. It comes with four ceramic bowls for dips, nuts, and spreads, and four stainless steel utensils for spreading and cutting hard, semi-hard, and soft cheeses. Plus, the board has a hidden compartment for the accompanying knives and fork, making it easy to store everything in one place. Just slide half of the top of the round board to the side to reveal the utensils underneath.

One reviewer called the included utensils “very sharp and very sturdy,” adding that the board is “strong enough to last for years” and “looks expensive.” Another Amazon shopper commented, “This charcuterie board did not disappoint! It’s sturdy, super easy to clean, and is just all around perfect for creating an aesthetic platter…It absolutely elevates standard cheese and grapes to an elegant experience!”

The platter would make a thoughtful housewarming, birthday, wedding, or holiday gift for anyone who loves to host parties (and for cheese-lovers, in particular). You can also use it to build other popular charcuterie variations, like butter boards. And cleanup is easy, too: Simply use a wet cloth or wipe to remove remaining food from the wooden surface, and wash the bowls and utensils as you normally would.

This charcuterie board will be the perfect addition to your next soirée, and the best part is that it’s almost 50 percent off. Grab it while it’s still on sale with a double discount.