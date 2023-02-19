Cheerwine Is Getting An Adult Upgrade

Cheerwine and Charlotte’s NoDa Brewing Company have created a new “Nectar of North Carolina.”

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Published on February 19, 2023
Cheerwine Ale
Cheerwine

Cheerwine is giving us something to cheer about! The beloved North Carolina-based soft drink is teaming up with Charlotte’s NoDa Brewing Company to create a new "Nectar of North Carolina"— Cheerwine Ale. That’s right, your next tailgate party could feature what the companies call “a crisp, refreshing wheat ale infused with the South’s favorite cherry soda.” The next Cheerwine Festival may get a little rowdy!

This latest evolution of Cheerwine should be no surprise to folks who know that this “uniquely Southern” cherry-flavored soda is incredibly versatile. That’s why it has developed a cult following with devotees, including Southern chefs who use Cheerwine as an ingredient in everything from donuts and cupcakes to barbecue sauce and, now, beer!

 “Cheerwine makes the perfect ingredient in food and beverages because its unique cherry flavor complements so many different tastes,” Cheerwine Vice President and fifth-generation founding family member Joy Ritchie Harper said in a press release. “For years, people have incorporated Cheerwine into barbecue sauces, cocktails, desserts and more, and now we’re adding beer to that list.”

Cheerwine Ale  is now available at select North Carolina retailers and on draft at a number of Charlotte and Triangle restaurants and bars, as well as NoDa Brewery’s Charlotte and Chapel Hill taprooms. Over the new few weeks, Cheerwine Ale will roll out across more of North Carolina and throughout South Carolina. While it’s undoubtedly delicious straight from the bottle, we can’t wait to try it in a Cheerwine Punch and maybe even a Cheerwine Poke Cake

Here’s hoping they eventually decide to sell it across the South. We know some folks who’d love to try it!

