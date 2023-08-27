Chattanooga News Anchor Surprised By Proposal Live On Air

A Chattanooga news anchor delivered her own life changing news last week.

Cornelia Nicholson was taping a segment for the weekend broadcast when she seemed visibly amused and surprised by what she was reading.

“Coming up we have the story of two journalists who just so happen to find love in the same industry,” Nicholson said with a confused laugh.

As Nicholson read the copy, pictures of her and her boyfriend Riley Nagel flashed on a screen behind her.

She delivered the final sentence less as a statement and more like a question, “Local 3’s Riley Nagel joins us in studio for a special report?”

Special, indeed.

Nagel was captured on camera walking toward her with a bouquet of roses in his hand.

“I do have a very special report,” Nagel says as he walks toward her and delivers the news about how they met at a local television station in Billings, Montana, four years ago. He says he was drawn to Nicholson from the moment he met her and is grateful that she pushes him to be better. Then he gets down on one knee and takes out a ring box, his hands shaking.

“Cornelia Nicholson,” he says, “Will you marry me?”

Nicholson, while smiling happily, fans her face as if she might cry but she shakes her head and accepts his proposal.

Nicholson shared a video of the proposal to her Instagram with the caption “Speechless. The lengths @strangernages went to, to make this the most special day of my life. I’m so grateful to you and everyone who helped make this happen.”

Nagel also shared pictures of the big day on his Instagram saying, “I feel like the luckiest man in the world right now.”

Finally some news everyone can agree on.