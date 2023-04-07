With “Welcome To Fist City,” Chapel Hart Fulfills Promise To Loretta Lynn

The ladies of Chapel Hart have delivered on their vow to remake one of Loretta Lynn’s most iconic songs.

After watching their viral performance of the Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" during season 17 of America's Got Talent, Lynn famously requested that the group give one of her songs the same treatment.

When Lynn died less than four months later, Chapel Hart revealed they'd heeded her suggestion and were actually reworking her legendary 1968 anthem, "Fist City," when they learned of her passing.

"We know you had to go but don't you worry mama, you left country music in good and capable hands!" the Mississippi trio wrote on Twitter.

As promised, Chapel Hart released “Welcome To Fist City,” a song inspired and requested by the late country legend, last week.

“’Welcome to Fist City’ feels like 1968 revamped to right now,” member Danica Hart said in a news release. “I really believe Ms. Loretta would’ve been so proud! I’d like to believe the generation who laid the foundation just wants to know that they are leaving country music in capable hands, and my prayer is that we are doing just that. I hope we are making them proud!”



“Welcome To Fist City” is from their upcoming album, Glory Days, due out May 19. The new album, the trio’s third, will be their first full-length project since finishing in the Top 5 on AGT and includes the title track and previously released single, “Glory Days.”

“I’ve never been more excited about delivering new music to our fans,” Danica said. “We’ve been through so much together and sharing the highs and lows of our ‘Glory Days’ through song has indeed been the joy of our lives!”



Glory Days is available for pre-save/pre-add now.

