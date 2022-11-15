Chapel Hart Announce First Nationwide Headlining Tour

Chapel Hart is hitting the road on their first headlining concert tour!

The newly announced “Glory Days Tour” will bring the country trio and their opening act, Lucas Hoge, to more than 60 cities across the nation between January 26 and July 15.

“We are so excited to meet alllll of our new and forever fans!” the America’s Got Talent alums wrote on Instagram. “We can’t wait to see you, and don’t forget to check out which cities have VIP packages and get up close and personal with us!”



Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart. The group, which hails from tiny Poplarville, Mississippi, made it to the final stage of competition on the latest season of America's Got Talent. Despite being the first of five to be eliminated in the finale, the fan-favorite group has seen nothing but success since earning a Golden Buzzer back in July.

“It feels really amazing to be going out on our first ever headlining tour,” Devynn said in a news release. “God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity.”

Sister Danica, who is currently recovering from vocal cord surgery, chimed in.

"We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams,” she said in a statement. “In my entire career, I’ve never been more excited, nervous, proud, and every emotion imaginable. We’ll be able to share our songs and stories with the millions of people who got to watch us on TV, and now they get to experience us up close and personal. This tour will remind people that these are the glory days!”

For tickets and more information visit chapelhart.com/tour.

