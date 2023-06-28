Chapel Hart's New Music Video For Loretta Lynn-Requested “Welcome To Fist City” Is Too Much Fun

The ladies of Chapel Hart didn’t just deliver on their vow to remake one of Loretta Lynn’s most recognizable songs, they filmed a music video for it too.

The country music trio, composed of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle, said they “hope to make the late country music icon proud” of the video for “Welcome To Fist City,” the reimagining of “Fist City” she requested they write before she passed.

The hilarious video (below) was filmed in historic Clarksdale, Mississippi, and features cameos by Alexis Carter (former Miss Mississippi), Mickie James (WWE superstar), Tera Fister (Nashville singer/songwriter), and Tony Smith (former Mississippi Senator).

“Just when I think we can’t have more fun bringing a story to life, I’m proven wrong yet again,” Trea said in a statement. “Getting a chance to film this long-awaited video—and in the historic Clarksdale, MS no less—has been an experience I’ll never forget. I can only hope that it puts as many smiles on other people’s faces as much as it does mine every time I watch it!”

After watching their viral performance of the Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" during season 17 of America's Got Talent, Lynn famously requested that the group give one of her songs the same treatment.

After Lynn died less than four months later, Chapel Hart revealed they'd heeded her suggestion and were actually reworking her legendary 1968 anthem, "Fist City," when they learned of her passing.

"We know you had to go but don't you worry mama, you left country music in good and capable hands!" the Mississippi trio wrote on Twitter.

As promised, Chapel Hart released “Welcome To Fist City,” a song inspired and requested by the late country legend, in April.

“Welcome To Fist City” is featured on Glory Days, the group’s first full-length project since finishing in the Top 5 on AGT. It also includes the title track and previously released single, “Glory Days.”

