Chapel Hart Asks Fans To “Keep The Prayers Coming” As Danica Recovers From Vocal Cord Surgery

Danica Hart, one third of the country trio Chapel Hart, is recovering from vocal cord surgery.



The group’s front-woman announced the news of her health setback on Instagram last week.



“Well IG [Instagram] your girl had to have vocal cord surgery and I was nervous about sharing it with everyone… but I felt like y’all have been on this journey with us through the good, bad, & the ugly so I figured we wouldn’t stop now!” Danica wrote on Instagram. ”I am on the road to recovery and will be updating y’all as I go! Thanks for all the get-well gifts, prayers, & good vibes!!! Love y’all!"

Danica returned to the social media platform a few days later to update fans and share her new method of communication while she’s on vocal rest: a white board.



By day five of not being able to talk, she reported being “flustered” about not being able to talk but was feeling optimistic about a checkup with her doctor. The group has not provided an update on Danica since October 31.

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart. The group, which hails from tiny Poplarville, Mississippi, made it to the final stage of competition on the latest season of America's Got Talent.

They embarked on a seemingly endless winning streak following their viral first appearance on the reality competition show back in July. After earning a Golden Buzzer with "You Can Have Him, Jolene," the trio shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Dolly Parton, and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. In September they released their highly anticipated collaboration with Darius Rucker, “Ol’ Church Hymn.”



Fingers crossed for a full and speedy recovery, Danica!

