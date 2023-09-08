Chapel Hart Makes Triumphant Return To “America’s Got Talent”

More than a year after their performance of their Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" on America’s Got Talent went viral, Chapel Hart returned to the stage that catapulted them to fame Wednesday night.

The Mississippi trio delighted audiences with a rousing rendition of “Fam Damily” off their 2023 album Glory Days, which also includes their sassy Loretta Lynn-inspired hit, “Welcome to Fist City.”

“It was so fun being back. All the pressure was off,” Trea Swindle told Southern Living Thursday. “It was like a big family reunion. The judges were looking at us like proud parents.”

Danica Hart said that taking the AGT stage after their top-10 finish last season “felt like coming home.”

“Everyone from the crew to the production felt like family,” she added of their experience on the reality competition show that “completely, 100% changed our lives.”

Chapel Hart’s legendary run on the NBC series earned them a No. 1 spot on iTunes, a Grand Ole Opry invitation, and countless other accolades.

The members of a country group made up of two sisters (Danica and Devynn) and a cousin (Trea) know a thing or two about family. Their own “extra large” one is what inspired “Fam Damily,” a hilariously relatable song about family dysfunction they penned alongside Billy Dawson and Erin Kinsey.

“About 98% [of it] is real life,” Danica said. “It just really shows that vibe that all families are so alike. Every family has something wrong with it. It was amazing to sit down and tell our own story. There’s no way America could listen to it and not say ‘that’s my family too!’”

For more Chapel Hart, tune into Today with Hoda & Jenna Tuesday, September 12 on NBC.

