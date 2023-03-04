Amazon Shoppers Say This SPF Face Moisturizer Gives Their Skin A ‘Radiant Glow,’ And It’s Just $12

The last thing you need in the morning before work is another step to add to your skincare routine, which is where SPF moisturizer comes in. You can moisturize and protect your face at the same time, so you get out the door faster. This one from CeraVe is a must-buy. It’s often touted as the number one dermatologist-recommended brand, and it’s only $12 at Amazon.

Using sunscreen every day is crucial for avoiding sun damage (especially in the strong Southern sun), and CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion is a great lightweight option. The zinc oxide sunscreen is micro-fine, so it won’t leave a white cast or feel greasy on your face like some sunscreens can. Not only is CeraVe recommended by doctors, but it was developed with the help of dermatologists, too. Plus, with broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30, it’s approved by the Skin Cancer Foundation for daily use.

The moisturizer is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, making it good for all skin types, from oily to dry to sensitive. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid to retain moisture and three essential ceramides (1, 3, and 6-II) that restore and maintain the skin barrier. The lotion even contains niacinamide to calm your skin, which is great for people who are prone to redness or irritation.

The CeraVe face moisturizer is wildly popular with more than 52,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper said, “I noticed I was getting frequent acne. I switched over to CeraVe shortly after, and my face has cleared up so much! I don't have those random acne outbreaks anymore.”

Another reviewer added, “I have noticed a significant improvement in the texture and overall appearance of my skin since using this product. It has helped to reduce the appearance of fine lines and has given my skin a healthy, radiant glow.”

If you’re looking for a lightweight, non-irritating product that has SPF, you definitely won’t regret buying this CeraVe facial moisturizer.